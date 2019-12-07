TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve to a multiyear contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined the Detroit Lions $75,000, coach Matt Patricia $25,000 and general manager Bob Quinn $10,000, for violating the NFL’s injury report policy before quarterback Matthew Stafford missed a Nov. 10 game at Chicago.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Matt Bosher on IR. Waived TE Carson Meier. Activated G Chris Lindstrom off IR. Signed P Ryan Allen.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Donte Moncrief. Signed LB Shaq Thompson to a four-year contract extension and WR/KR Greg Dortch from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Drew Sample on IR. Signed S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Robert Jackson on IR. Activated TE David Njoku off IR.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Nick Folk. Released DL Albert Huggins.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Jabrill Peppers and LB Chris Peach on IR. Activated LB Kareem Martin off IR. Signed S Sean Chandler from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed S Deshazor Everett on IR. Signed WR Darvin Kidsy from the practice squad.
COLLEGE
MISSISSIPPI — Named Lane Kiffin football coach.
WAGNER — Named Tom Masella football coach.
