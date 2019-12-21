Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jonathan Schoop and 1B C.J. Cron on one-year contracts.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded OF Adolís García to Texas for cash.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the retirement of INF Ian Kinsler, who will remain with the club as an adviser to baseball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Brandin Bryant.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OT Yosh Nijman on IR.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LB Marquel Lee on IR. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced the retirement of RB Darren Sproles.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Sarif Finch.

