BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Brock Holt and LHP Brian Johnson on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated 1B Tyler Austin for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Rochester (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed 3B Jake Lamb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday.
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated RHP Jen-Ho Tseng for assignment. Placed LHP Mike Montgomery on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Optioned RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Iowa (PCL). Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from Iowa. Selected the contract of RHP Allen Webster from Iowa.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with German Marquez on a five-year contract.
COLLEGE
TENNESSEE TECH — Named John Pelphrey men's basketball coach.
