Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Brock Holt and LHP Brian Johnson on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated 1B Tyler Austin for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Rochester (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed 3B Jake Lamb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday.

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated RHP Jen-Ho Tseng for assignment. Placed LHP Mike Montgomery on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Optioned RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Iowa (PCL). Recalled LHP Kyle Ryan from Iowa. Selected the contract of RHP Allen Webster from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with German Marquez on a five-year contract.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named John Pelphrey men's basketball coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Load comments