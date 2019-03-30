BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the 10-day IL. Transferred INF Kyle Seager to the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year contract extension.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed LW Dmitry Zavgorodniy to a three year entry level contract.
COLLEGE
KANSAS — Announced sophomore men's basketball G Charlie Moore will transfer.
NEBRASKA — Named Fred Hoiberg men's basketball coach.
