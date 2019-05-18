Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Chandler Shepherd off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Tennessee (SL).

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended coach Miguel Tobon 12 months and fined him $20,000 for trading wild cards in return for payment.

