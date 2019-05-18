BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Chandler Shepherd off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Tennessee (SL).
TENNIS
TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended coach Miguel Tobon 12 months and fined him $20,000 for trading wild cards in return for payment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.