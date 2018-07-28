Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Ryan Rua on the 10-day DL. O

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES— Placed 1B/OF Josh Bell on the 10-day DL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Chris Gonzalez. Signed TE Josiah Price. Named Clancy Barone and Andrew Janocko co-offensive line coaches and Todd Downing tight ends coach.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OL Oday Aboushi.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Brady Skjei on a six-year contract.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments