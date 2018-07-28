BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Ryan Rua on the 10-day DL. O
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES— Placed 1B/OF Josh Bell on the 10-day DL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Chris Gonzalez. Signed TE Josiah Price. Named Clancy Barone and Andrew Janocko co-offensive line coaches and Todd Downing tight ends coach.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OL Oday Aboushi.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Brady Skjei on a six-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.