BASEBALL
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Re-signed RHP Darren O'Day to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Brooks Reed on IR. Signed CB Chris Jones and LB Pete Robertson from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DL Bryan Cox Jr. Signed DB Cole Luke from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Tra Carson from IR.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Deon Cain and DT Kyle Peko. Signed WR Marcus Johnson and QB Chad Kelly from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DL Olsen Pierre. Signed OL Evan Brown from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Dion Jordan and S D.J. Swearinger.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Aaron Stinnie. Signed WR Cody Hollister from the practice squad.
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR — Fined Monster Energy Cup driver Bubba Wallace $50,000 and docked him 50 points for causing a caution last week.
