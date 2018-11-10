Try 1 month for 99¢
FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Dez Bryant on injured reserve. Signed WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Davis Webb from the practice squad. Placed TE Neal Sterling on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Acquired D Taylor Fedun from Buffalo for a 2020 conditional seventh-round draft pick.

