BASEBALL
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Approved a roster substitution for the Boston Red Sox, allowing RHP Heath Hembree to be activated and RHP Steven Wright deactivated because of injury.
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Julian Merryweather to Toronto to complete an earlier trade.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed OFs Ricardo German and Miguel Angel Vallejo to minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated 3B Jon Berti for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Khari Lee. Signed S Dean Marlowe from the practice squad and DT Robert Thomas to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Devaroe Lawrence to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Travis Frederick on the non-football illness list and WR Terrance Williams on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Sigtned P Colby Wadman.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DT T.Y. McGill. Activated DT Corey Liuget from exempt status.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Darius Jackson. Signed DL Tyler Lancaster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released C Aaron Neary from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived CB Cyrus Jones.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Stacey Coley on injured reserve. Activated OT Josh Mauro from the reserve/suspended list.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released DL Tank Carradine. Activated CB Daryl Worley from the reserve/suspended list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Tyvis Powell and OL Najee Toran. Activated WR Victor Bolden Jr. from the reserve/suspended list. Signed DL Ryan Delaire from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Anthony Peluso from Stockton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Mikhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.