Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Approved a roster substitution for the Boston Red Sox, allowing RHP Heath Hembree to be activated and RHP Steven Wright deactivated because of injury.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Julian Merryweather to Toronto to complete an earlier trade.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed OFs Ricardo German and Miguel Angel Vallejo to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated 3B Jon Berti for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Khari Lee. Signed S Dean Marlowe from the practice squad and DT Robert Thomas to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Devaroe Lawrence to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed C Travis Frederick on the non-football illness list and WR Terrance Williams on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Sigtned P Colby Wadman.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DT T.Y. McGill. Activated DT Corey Liuget from exempt status.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Darius Jackson. Signed DL Tyler Lancaster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released C Aaron Neary from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived CB Cyrus Jones.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Stacey Coley on injured reserve. Activated OT Josh Mauro from the reserve/suspended list.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released DL Tank Carradine. Activated CB Daryl Worley from the reserve/suspended list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Tyvis Powell and OL Najee Toran. Activated WR Victor Bolden Jr. from the reserve/suspended list. Signed DL Ryan Delaire from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Anthony Peluso from Stockton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Mikhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments