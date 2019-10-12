BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Addded RHPs Brad Peacock and Bryan Abreu to the active roster. Removed LHP Wade Miley and UT Myles Straw from the active roster.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 60-day IL. Added Hicks and LHP CC Sabathia to the active roster. Removed INF/OF Tyler Wade and 1B Luke Voit from the active roster.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — INF David Freese announced his retirement.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from paternity leave. Removed RHP Wander Suero from the active roster.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined Green Bay RB Aaron Jones $10,527 for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct during last week's game.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Davion Davis. Signed LB Cameron Smith from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Austin Walter. Signed QB Alex Tanney.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Luke Falk. Activated LB Brandon Copeland from the suspended list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RB Corey Clement on IR. Signed RB Boston Scott from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived OL Fred Johnson and LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed QB Paxton Lynch and RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed OL Ethan Pocic on IR. Waived S Adrian Colbert. Signed TE Jacob Hollister and G Jordan Roos from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed TE Jordan Reed on IR. Signed DB Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad.
