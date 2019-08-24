Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Brady Rodgers cleared waivers and was unconditionally released.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Rochester (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Francisco Cervelli.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Cory Spangenberg from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned OF Ben Gamel to San Antonio. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Dwight Howard.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New England TE Lance Kendricks the first game of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Stefan Charles, TE Thomas Duarte and K Blair Walsh. Waived WR Shawn Bane, G Tommy Doles and WR Kahlil Lewis.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Darrin Hall.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated S Justin Evans from the PUP list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Pat Maroon to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON — Announced sophomore QB Jake Haener left the football program.

