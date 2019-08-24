BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Brady Rodgers cleared waivers and was unconditionally released.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Rochester (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Francisco Cervelli.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Cory Spangenberg from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned OF Ben Gamel to San Antonio. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Dwight Howard.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended New England TE Lance Kendricks the first game of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Stefan Charles, TE Thomas Duarte and K Blair Walsh. Waived WR Shawn Bane, G Tommy Doles and WR Kahlil Lewis.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Darrin Hall.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Vincent Testaverde. Activated S Justin Evans from the PUP list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Pat Maroon to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
WASHINGTON — Announced sophomore QB Jake Haener left the football program.
