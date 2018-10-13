BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Thomas Robinson and Gs R.J. Hunter and C.J. Anderson.
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Gs Antonius Cleveland and Derrick Walton Jr. and Fs Kaiser Gates and JaKarr Sampson.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Scott Machado and F Johnathan Williams.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived G Jarrett Jack and F Garlon Green.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived C Joakim Noah.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Gs Cameron Reynolds and Kalin Lucas.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F Lavoy Allen and Gs Chasson Randle, Chris Chiozza and Tiwian Kendley.
FOOTBALL
National League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Derrick Willies on injured reserve. Released DB Jeremiah McKinnon from the practice squad. Waived/injured FB Danny Vitale. Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster from the practice squad. The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Breshad Perriman signed LB Xavier Woodson-Luster
COLLEGE
NCAA — Granted a legislative relief waiver to St. John's junior men's basketball transfer Mustapha Heron for immediate eligibility this season.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Trey Meyer director of men's basketball recruitment and player development and Mantoris Robins assistant men's basketball coach.
