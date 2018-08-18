Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the active/non-football injured list. Signed TE Stephen Baggett. Waived-injured TE Julian Allen. Waived DB Micah Hannemann.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB LeShun Daniels. Placed RB Akeem Judd on the reserve/retired list.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OT Kendall Calhoun, DB Darius Hillary and WR Allenzae Staggers. Waived-injured RB Martez Carter. Waived LB Jeff Knox and DE Jalen Wilkerson.

COLLEGE

LSU — Suspended junior WR Drake Davis indefinitely following his arrest for allegedly hitting and threatening a woman he was dating.

