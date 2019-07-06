BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Rochester (IL).
National League
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Allen Crabbe, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and the draft rights to G Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Brooklyn for F forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round draft pick.
BOSTON CELTICS — Traded C Aron Baynes and the draft rights to Ty Jerome to Phoenix for a future protected first-round draft pick.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Thaddeus Young.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Markieff Morris and G Tim Frazier.
INDIANA PACERS — Acquired G Malcolm Brogdon from Milwaukee for a 2020 first-round draft pick and two future second-round draft picks, and signed him to a five-year contract.
MIAMI HEAT — Acquired G Jimmy Butler from Philadelphia, F Meyers Leonard from Portland and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami sent F Hassan Whiteside to Portland. Philadelphia received G Josh Richardson from Miami. The L.A. Clippers received F Moe Harkless from Portland and a protected first-round draft pick from Miami. Waived G Ryan Anderson.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Re-signed G Terrence Ross and F-C Nikola Vucevic to four-year contracts. Signed F Al-Farouq Aminu to a three-year contract. Waived C Timofey Mozgov.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed G Damian Lillard to a four-year contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded C Dwight Howard to Memphis for F CJ Miles.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.