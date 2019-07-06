Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Rochester (IL).

National League

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Allen Crabbe, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and the draft rights to G Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Brooklyn for F forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

BOSTON CELTICS — Traded C Aron Baynes and the draft rights to Ty Jerome to Phoenix for a future protected first-round draft pick.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Thaddeus Young.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Markieff Morris and G Tim Frazier.

INDIANA PACERS — Acquired G Malcolm Brogdon from Milwaukee for a 2020 first-round draft pick and two future second-round draft picks, and signed him to a five-year contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Acquired G Jimmy Butler from Philadelphia, F Meyers Leonard from Portland and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami sent F Hassan Whiteside to Portland. Philadelphia received G Josh Richardson from Miami. The L.A. Clippers received F Moe Harkless from Portland and a protected first-round draft pick from Miami. Waived G Ryan Anderson.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Re-signed G Terrence Ross and F-C Nikola Vucevic to four-year contracts. Signed F Al-Farouq Aminu to a three-year contract. Waived C Timofey Mozgov.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed G Damian Lillard to a four-year contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded C Dwight Howard to Memphis for F CJ Miles.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Marcus Johansson to a two-year contract.

