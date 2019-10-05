Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Fined Cleveland WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland C JC TRetter and Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey, $14,037 each for unsportsmanlike conduct during a Sept. 29 game.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. Placed OL Jordan Mills on IR.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Matt Bosher on IR. Re-signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Bradley Sowell. Signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Tra Carson from the practice squad. Released DL Fadol Brown.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Shakial Taylor from the practice squad. Waived TE Hale Hentges.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Ryan Smith from the NFL Commissioner's exempt list.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments