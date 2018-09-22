BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Leury Garcia from the 10-day DL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Rochester (IL). Transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day DL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Janarion Grant. Signed CB Robertson Daniel and WR Tim White from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DL Ifeadi Odenigbo. Signed LB D'Juan Hines from the L.A. Chargers' practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Terence Garvin. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Breshad Perriman. Signed RB Kapri Bibbs from the practice squad.
