BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce and RHP Alex Wilson on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Homer Bailey on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Adam Rosales on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived F Michael Beasley.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Brooks Reed to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded D David Schlemko and C Byron Froese to Philadelphia for F Dale Weise and D Christian Folin. Waived D Karl Alzner.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve.

