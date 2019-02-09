BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce and RHP Alex Wilson on minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Homer Bailey on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Adam Rosales on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived F Michael Beasley.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Brooks Reed to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded D David Schlemko and C Byron Froese to Philadelphia for F Dale Weise and D Christian Folin. Waived D Karl Alzner.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.