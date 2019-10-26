Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Agreed to terms with F Cedi Osman on a four-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed S Nasir Adderley on IR. Activated OT Russell Okung.

NEW YORK JETS — Released G Kelechi Osemele.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Matt Dickerson and RB Dalyn Dawkins. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and DB Kareem Orr from the practice squad.

