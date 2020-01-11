Saturday transactions

BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday.
COLLEGE
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Wisconsin men's hockey F Linus Weissbach one game.