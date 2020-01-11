Saturday transactions
Saturday transactions

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Wisconsin men's hockey F Linus Weissbach one game.

