BASEBALL

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Wilkin Ramos to Pittsburgh to complete an earlier trade.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Da'Mari Scott. Signed OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Mike Daniels and WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve. Activated WR Jake Kumerow from injured reserve. Signed FB Danny Vitale from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived OL Denver Kirkland. Activated DT Justin Ellis from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Joshua Kalu from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TORONTO MAPLES — Signed F William Nylander to a six-year contract.

COLLEGE

TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.

