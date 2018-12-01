BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Wilkin Ramos to Pittsburgh to complete an earlier trade.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Da'Mari Scott. Signed OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Mike Daniels and WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve. Activated WR Jake Kumerow from injured reserve. Signed FB Danny Vitale from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived OL Denver Kirkland. Activated DT Justin Ellis from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Joshua Kalu from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
TORONTO MAPLES — Signed F William Nylander to a six-year contract.
COLLEGE
TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.
