SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Wartburg 9, Simpson 0

Wartburg 8, Central 1

Luther 9, Simpson 0

Coe 8, Neb. Wesleyan 1

Coe 9, Buena Vista 0

Neb. Wesleyan 6, Buena Vista 0

Iowa college

Grinnell 9, Beloit 0

Lake Forest 8, Cornell 1

Cornell 9, Beloit 0

Lake Forest 6, Grinnell 3

