College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Wartburg 5, Grand View 4
Carleton 5, Luther 4
Loras 6, Simpson 3
Simpson 7, Dubuque 2
Central 8, Dubuque 1
Central 9, Loras 0
Iowa college
Lawrence 5, Cornell 4
Cornell 5, St. Norbert 4
Grinnell 9, St. Norbert 0
Summaries
WARTBURG 5, GRAND VIEW 4
Singles -- Andree Stevensson (GV) def. Lucas Huffman 6-1, 6-1, Samuel Nettleton (Wart) def. Yasha Litvak 6-2, 3-6, 1-0, Will McDonald (Wart) def. Rafael Silva 6-3, 4-6, 1-0, Borja Font (GV) def. Grant Kincaid 6-3, 6-1, Ryan Kucera (GV) def. Nate Kolz 8-6, 6-4, Ben Mason (Wart) def. Ryan Lamke 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles -- Huffman/McDonald (Wart) def. Stevensson/Silva 8-3, Litvak/Font (GV) def. Nettleton/Kolz 8-1, Kincaid/Mason (Wart) def. Kucera/Lamke 8-4.
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Missouri St. 6, Northern Iowa 1
American Rivers
Wartburg 7, Grand View 2
Edgewood 6, Wartburg 3
Grinnell 9, Simpson 0
Carleton 9, Luther 0
Summaries
MISSOURI ST. 6, UNI 1
Singles -- Anna Alons (MS) def. Reghan Lynch 6-2, 10-5, Alye Darter (MS) def. Claudia Toledo 6-4, 4-6, 10-8, Fati Khamissi (MS) def. Harri Proudfoot 6-4, 6-0, Clara Gand-Gonzalez (MS) def. Daisy Phillips 6-0, 6-1, Phoebe Boeschen (MS) def. Valentina Caro 6-1, 6-4, Ellie Burger (MS) def. Olivia Fain 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles -- Lynch/Toledo (UNI) def. Alons/Burger 6-2, Proudfoot/Caro (UNI) def. Darter/Mara Presot 6-2, Boeschen/Khamissi (MS) def. Phillips/Fain 6-4.
Records: UNI 3-5, 0-2. Missouri St. 8-7, 1-0.
WARTBURG 5, GRAND VIEW 2
Singles -- Kristina Khmelevskai (GV) def. Ashley Rottinghaus 7-5, 6-2, Hannah Fox (Wart) def. Dina Kajtazovic 6-1, 6-3, Sydney Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Tina Kajtazovic 6-2, 6-0, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Molly Harvey 6-0, 6-1, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Lexi Ryan 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles -- Khmelevskai/T. Kajtazovic (GV) def. Fox/S. Rottinghaus 8-5, A. Rottinghaus/Alex Petersen (Wart) def. D. Kajtazovic/Ryan 8-2.
Records: Wartburg 15-2, Grand View 3-5.
EDGEWOOD 6, WARTBURG 3
Singles -- A. Rottinghaus (Wart) def. Sydney Verbauwhede 6-4, 4-3, Fox (Wart) def. Alyssa Carew 7-5, 5-4, Kai Heineman (Edge) def. S. Rottinghaus 6-4, 6-2, Alicia Picard (Edge) def. Overmann 6-4, 4-6, 1-0, O'Brian (Wart) def. Marissa Wilson 4-6, 6-3, 1-0, Jaclyn Swift (Edge) def. Petersen 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles -- Verbauwhede/Carew (Edge) def. Fox/S. Rottinghaus 8-2, Heineman/Picard (Edge) def. A. Rottinghaus/Petersen 8-7, 7-3, Wilson/Swift (Edge) def. O'Brian/Rachel Zittergruen 8-6.
Records: Wartburg 15-3, Edgewood 18-4.
