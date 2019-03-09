College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa college
Grinnell 8, Principia 1
Grinnell 9, Truman St. 0
College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 7, Wis.-Whitewater 0
Minnesota 7, Drake 0
Summary
UNI 7, WIS.-WHITEWATER 0
Singles -- Reghan Lynch (UNI) def. Gabi Kitchell 6-2, 6-2, Claudia Toledo (UNI) def. Julie Martin 7-5, 6-2, Harri Proudfoot (UNI) def. Paige Nierman 6-2, 7-5, Daisy Phillips (UNI) def. Madeline Slicker 6-0, 6-2, Valentina Caro (UNI) def. Elisa Ha 6-2, 1-6, 11-9, Davi Patterson (UNI) def. Madalyn Bigelow 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles -- Lynch/Toledo (UNI) def. Kitchell/Martin 6-2, Proudfoot/Caro (UNI) def. Jessica Minkov/Sabrina Palavra 6-1, Nierman/Molly Rueth (WW) def. Phillips/Olivia Fain 6-3.
Records: UNI 3-3, Wis.-Whitewater 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.