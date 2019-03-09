Try 3 months for $3
College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa college

Grinnell 8, Principia 1

Grinnell 9, Truman St. 0

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 7, Wis.-Whitewater 0

Minnesota 7, Drake 0

Summary

UNI 7, WIS.-WHITEWATER 0

Singles -- Reghan Lynch (UNI) def. Gabi Kitchell 6-2, 6-2, Claudia Toledo (UNI) def. Julie Martin 7-5, 6-2, Harri Proudfoot (UNI) def. Paige Nierman 6-2, 7-5, Daisy Phillips (UNI) def. Madeline Slicker 6-0, 6-2, Valentina Caro (UNI) def. Elisa Ha 6-2, 1-6, 11-9, Davi Patterson (UNI) def. Madalyn Bigelow 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles -- Lynch/Toledo (UNI) def. Kitchell/Martin 6-2, Proudfoot/Caro (UNI) def. Jessica Minkov/Sabrina Palavra 6-1, Nierman/Molly Rueth (WW) def. Phillips/Olivia Fain 6-3.

Records: UNI 3-3, Wis.-Whitewater 6-2.

