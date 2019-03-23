Try 3 months for $3
College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Luther 6, Hope (Mich.) 3

Dubuque 6, Aurora 3

Milwaukee School of Engineering 9, Dubuque 0

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Central 9, Northwestern (Iowa) 0

Central 5, Morningside 4

Milwaukee School of Engineering 6, Dubuque 3

