Subscribe for 33¢ / day
tennis clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Coe 9, Dubuque 0

Wartburg 8, Minn. St.-Mankato 1

Iowa college

Grinnell 9, Ripon 0

Grinnell 9, Lawrence 0

Summary

WARTBURG 8, MSU-MANKATO 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Singles -- Monika Ryan (MM) def. Ashley Rottinghaus 7-5, 6-4, Hannah Fox (Wart) def. Valerie Bresnahan 6-2, 6-1, Lauren O'Brian (Wart) def. Tyanna Washa 6-3, 7-5, Alex Petersen (Wart) def. Lauren Goth 6-2, 6-0, Madison Overmann (Wart) def. Brianna Rodewald 6-0, 6-1, Gabby Olejniczak (Wart) won by forfeit.

Doubles -- Rottinghaus/Fox (Wart) def. Ryan/Goth 8-5, O'Brian/Rachel Zittergruen (Wart) def. Bresnahan/Washa 8-4, Petersen/Sydney Powers (Wart) won by forfeit.

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Xxxxx

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments