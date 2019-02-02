Try 1 month for 99¢
College men

NORTH CENTRAL 6, WARTBURG 3

Singles -- Lucas Huffman (Wart) def. Tyler Bussell 6-2, 6-3, Samuel Nettleton (Wart) def. Justin Howes 6-1, 6-3, Tyler Haizel (NC) def. Will McDonald 6-1, 6-2, Andy Hinch (NC) def. Grant Kincaid 6-0, 6-1, Lucas Pindak (NC) def. Nate Kolz 6-3, 7-5, Jon Stoede (NC) def. Ben Mason 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles -- Huffman/Nettleton (Wart) def. Howes/Pindak 8-4, Haizel/Hinch (NC) def. Kincaid/Kolz 8-1, Bussell/Orth (NC) def. McDonald/Jonathan Lansink 8-1.

Records: Wartburg 1-2, North Central 1-1.

WARTBURG 7, MSOE 2

Singles -- Huffman def. David Chon 7-5, 6-2, Luke Nelson (MSOE) def. Nettleton 7-6, 7-6, Alec Dam (MSOE) def. McDonald 6-3, 6-3, Kincaid (Wart) def. Connor Splingaire 6-2, 1-6, 10-3, Kolz (Wart) def. Bryan Roob 6-4, 6-2, Mason (Wart) def. Parker Kuhlman 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.

Doubles -- Huffman/McDonald (Wart) def. Chon/Nelson 8-6, Nettleton/Kolz (Wart) def. Dam/Splingaire 8-3, Kincaid/Lansink (Wart) def. Norton/Roob 8-6.

Records: Wartburg 1-2, MSOE 0-1.

