tennis clip art

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Neb. Wesleyan 5, Simpson 4

Dubuque 5, Buena Vista 4

Coe 9, Buena Vista 0

Coe 9, Dubuque 0

Iowa college

Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Cornell 1

College women

Missouri Valley

Illinois St. 6, Northern Iowa 1

American Rivers

Wis.-Eau Claire 9, Coe 0

Grinnell 8, Coe 1

Iowa college

Wis.-Eau Claire 6, Grinnell 3

Summaries

ILLINOIS ST. 6, UNI 1

Singles -- Veronika Golanova (IS) def. Reghan Lynch 6-2, 6-2, Claudia Toledo (UNI) def. Tara Damnjanovic 7-6, 6-4, Natalia Bravo (IS) def. Harri Proudfoot 6-3, 6-3, Jana Kuskova (IS) def. Daisy Phillips 7-6, 6-4, Laura Fitzgerald (IS) def. Valentina Caro 6-0, 6-1, Ivon Mihaleva (IS) def. Olivia Fain 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles -- Golanova/Damnjanovic (IS) def. Lynch/Toledo 6-2, Kustkova/Fitzgerald (IS) def. Proudfoot/Caro 6-4, Bravo/Mihaleva (IS) def. Phillips/Fain (6-4.

