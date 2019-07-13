Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
4A regional semifinals
Region 1
ADM 3, Newton 2
Oskaloosa 4, Norwalk 1
Region 2
Carlisle 8, Gilbert 0
Boone 12, Harlan 0
Region 3
Charles City 6, Waterloo East 0
Mason City 7, Webster City 6
Region 4
Dallas Center-Grimes 5, Glenwood 3
Ballard 12, Winterset 0
Region 5
Independence 1, Marion 0
Iowa City Liberty 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Region 6
North Scott 4, Burlington 3
Fairfield 12, Mount Pleasant 4
Region 7
West Delaware 9, Western Dubuque 4
Central DeWitt 2, Dubuque Wahlert 1
Region 8
Denison-Schleswig 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Sioux City Heelan 2, LeMars 1
5A regional semifinals
Region 1
Waukee 14, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0
Sioux City North 2, Urbandale 1
Region 2
West Des Moines Valley 3, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Des Moines Hoover 8, Ankeny Centennial 6
Region 3
Fort Dodge 9, Sioux City East 0
Ankeny 5, Des Moines East 0
Region 4
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Waterloo West 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 15, Dubuque Senior 4
Region 5
Iowa City High 5, Davenport West 4
Dubuque Hempstead 6, Linn-Mar 0
Region 6
Indianola 11, West Des Moines Dowling 1
Southeast Polk 10, Cedar Falls 4
Region 7
Ottumwa 6, Davenport North 1
Muscatine 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Region 8
Johnston 6, Ames 1
Pleasant Valley 11, Bettendorf 1
