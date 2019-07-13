clip art softball

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

4A regional semifinals

Region 1

ADM 3, Newton 2

Oskaloosa 4, Norwalk 1

Region 2

Carlisle 8, Gilbert 0

Boone 12, Harlan 0

Region 3

Charles City 6, Waterloo East 0

Mason City 7, Webster City 6

Region 4

Dallas Center-Grimes 5, Glenwood 3

Ballard 12, Winterset 0

Region 5

Independence 1, Marion 0

Iowa City Liberty 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0

Region 6

North Scott 4, Burlington 3

Fairfield 12, Mount Pleasant 4

Region 7

West Delaware 9, Western Dubuque 4

Central DeWitt 2, Dubuque Wahlert 1

Region 8

Denison-Schleswig 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

Sioux City Heelan 2, LeMars 1

5A regional semifinals

Region 1

Waukee 14, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0

Sioux City North 2, Urbandale 1

Region 2

West Des Moines Valley 3, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Des Moines Hoover 8, Ankeny Centennial 6

Region 3

Fort Dodge 9, Sioux City East 0

Ankeny 5, Des Moines East 0

Region 4

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Waterloo West 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 15, Dubuque Senior 4

Region 5

Iowa City High 5, Davenport West 4

Dubuque Hempstead 6, Linn-Mar 0

Region 6

Indianola 11, West Des Moines Dowling 1

Southeast Polk 10, Cedar Falls 4

Region 7

Ottumwa 6, Davenport North 1

Muscatine 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Region 8

Johnston 6, Ames 1

Pleasant Valley 11, Bettendorf 1

