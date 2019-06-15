clip art softball

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo Columbus 6, West Des Moines Dowling 5

Jesup 7, Cedar Falls 2

Cedar Falls 9, Decorah 0

Wilton 9, Waterloo West 7

North Scott (Eldridge) 2, Waterloo West 0

Mississippi Valley

Jesup 7, Cedar Falls 2

Cedar Falls 9, Decorah 0

Dubuque Wahlert 2, Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 1, 8 innings

Waukee 14, Iowa City High 3

Area

Charles City 15, Osage 3

Clarksville 1, Hampton-Dumont 0

Clarksville 4, Grundy Center 1

Clarksville 6, North Butler 0

Emmetsburg 13, Denver 3

Hampton-Dumont 12, Janesville 6

Jesup 7, Cedar Falls 2

Jesup 8, Decorah 7

Mason City 12, Osage 5

Mason City Newman 7, Hudson 1

North Butler 6, Janesville 3

State

ADM 6, Gilbert 1

Akron-Westfield 6, Woodbury Central 3

Ballard 9, Clear Creek-Amana 6

Baxter 9, Greene County 5

Boone 11, South Hamilton 1

Boone 12, BCLUW 2

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11, South O'Brien 3

Carlisle 8, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1

East Marshall 2, Oskaloosa 1

East Marshall 4, West Burlington 3, 8 innings

Edgewood-Colesburg 11, Maquoketa Valley 2

Fairfield 7, Van Meter 6

Fremont-Mills 6, Shenandoah 4

Greene County 10, Newton 4

Humboldt 2, Lisbon 1, 9 innings

Louisa-Muscatine 19, Carlisle 3

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Collins-Maxwell 1

Newman Catholic 11, Springville 1

North Polk 6, BCLUW 2

Northwood-Kensett 5, Eagle Grove 1

Norwalk 3, Sigourney 2

Norwalk 7, Knoxville 1

Orient-Macksburg 11, Mormon Trail 1

Orient-Macksburg 2, East Union 0

Panorama 12, Audubon 6

Panorama 13, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Pleasantville 10, North Mahaska 1

Rockford 10, Riceville 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, Denison-Schleswig 1

Shenandoah 11, Stanton 3

Shenandoah 8, Missouri Valley 7

Sioux City North 13, Denison-Schleswig 10

Sioux City West 6, Sioux Center 2

South Hamilton 13, Colo-Nesco 1

Southeast Polk 4, North Scott 2

Twin Cedars 4, Pleasantville 1

Waukee 3, Bettendorf 2

West Burlington 11, Wayne 1

West Harrison 4, Panorama 3

West Harrison 6, MVAOCOU 4

West Marshall 5, Greene County 4

West Marshall 8, Baxter 2

West Sioux 12, Sioux City West 0

Winterset 13, Harlan 1

Woodbury Central 11, Western Christian 10

