Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo Columbus 6, West Des Moines Dowling 5
Jesup 7, Cedar Falls 2
Cedar Falls 9, Decorah 0
Wilton 9, Waterloo West 7
North Scott (Eldridge) 2, Waterloo West 0
Mississippi Valley
Dubuque Wahlert 2, Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 1, 8 innings
Waukee 14, Iowa City High 3
Area
Charles City 15, Osage 3
Clarksville 1, Hampton-Dumont 0
Clarksville 4, Grundy Center 1
Clarksville 6, North Butler 0
Emmetsburg 13, Denver 3
Hampton-Dumont 12, Janesville 6
Jesup 8, Decorah 7
Mason City 12, Osage 5
Mason City Newman 7, Hudson 1
North Butler 6, Janesville 3
State
ADM 6, Gilbert 1
Akron-Westfield 6, Woodbury Central 3
Ballard 9, Clear Creek-Amana 6
Baxter 9, Greene County 5
Boone 11, South Hamilton 1
Boone 12, BCLUW 2
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11, South O'Brien 3
Carlisle 8, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1
East Marshall 2, Oskaloosa 1
East Marshall 4, West Burlington 3, 8 innings
Edgewood-Colesburg 11, Maquoketa Valley 2
Fairfield 7, Van Meter 6
Fremont-Mills 6, Shenandoah 4
Greene County 10, Newton 4
Humboldt 2, Lisbon 1, 9 innings
Louisa-Muscatine 19, Carlisle 3
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Collins-Maxwell 1
Newman Catholic 11, Springville 1
North Polk 6, BCLUW 2
Northwood-Kensett 5, Eagle Grove 1
Norwalk 3, Sigourney 2
Norwalk 7, Knoxville 1
Orient-Macksburg 11, Mormon Trail 1
Orient-Macksburg 2, East Union 0
Panorama 12, Audubon 6
Panorama 13, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Pleasantville 10, North Mahaska 1
Rockford 10, Riceville 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, Denison-Schleswig 1
Shenandoah 11, Stanton 3
Shenandoah 8, Missouri Valley 7
Sioux City North 13, Denison-Schleswig 10
Sioux City West 6, Sioux Center 2
South Hamilton 13, Colo-Nesco 1
Southeast Polk 4, North Scott 2
Twin Cedars 4, Pleasantville 1
Waukee 3, Bettendorf 2
West Burlington 11, Wayne 1
West Harrison 4, Panorama 3
West Harrison 6, MVAOCOU 4
West Marshall 5, Greene County 4
West Marshall 8, Baxter 2
West Sioux 12, Sioux City West 0
Winterset 13, Harlan 1
Woodbury Central 11, Western Christian 10
