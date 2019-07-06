International
USA Cup
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
China 4, Chinese Taipei 2
USA 7, Mexico 0
Philippines 2, Peru 1
Mexico 4, Peru 2
USA 7, Puerto Rico 0
Scrap Yard Fast Pitch 7, Japan 0
USA U-19 3, Puerto Rico 0
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12-12, Waterloo West 0-0
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Waterloo East 1
Davenport North 16, Waterloo East 4
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12-12, Waterloo West 0-0
Davenport Assumption 12, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Iowa City Liberty 0
Johnston 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Mount Pleasant 10, Iowa City West 0
Bettendorf 13, Iowa City West 2
Area
Pleasant Valley 7, Charles City 1
Independence 6, Davenport North 5
Muscatine 3, Independence 1
West Des Moines Valley 1, Charles City 0
State
East Marshall 13, Lynnville-Sully 1
Lynnville-Sully 15, Colfax-Mingo 1
Murray 12, Moravia 0
Muscatine 12, Mount Pleasant 0
Oskaloosa 5, Davenport West 4
Pleasant Valley 15, Oskaloosa 1
Pleasantville 10, Roland-Story 0
Pleasantville 8, Keokuk 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 11-11, South Tama 1-1
Waukee 13, Davenport West 4
Waukee 6, West Liberty 2
West Liberty 3, North Scott 2, 8 innings
