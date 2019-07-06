clip art softball

International

USA Cup

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

China 4, Chinese Taipei 2

USA 7, Mexico 0

Philippines 2, Peru 1

Mexico 4, Peru 2

USA 7, Puerto Rico 0

Scrap Yard Fast Pitch 7, Japan 0

USA U-19 3, Puerto Rico 0

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 12-12, Waterloo West 0-0

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Waterloo East 1

Davenport North 16, Waterloo East 4

Mississippi Valley

Davenport Assumption 12, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4

Dubuque Wahlert 6, Iowa City Liberty 0

Johnston 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Mount Pleasant 10, Iowa City West 0

Bettendorf 13, Iowa City West 2

Area

Pleasant Valley 7, Charles City 1

Independence 6, Davenport North 5

Muscatine 3, Independence 1

West Des Moines Valley 1, Charles City 0

State

East Marshall 13, Lynnville-Sully 1

Lynnville-Sully 15, Colfax-Mingo 1

Murray 12, Moravia 0

Muscatine 12, Mount Pleasant 0

Oskaloosa 5, Davenport West 4

Pleasant Valley 15, Oskaloosa 1

Pleasantville 10, Roland-Story 0

Pleasantville 8, Keokuk 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 11-11, South Tama 1-1

Waukee 13, Davenport West 4

Waukee 6, West Liberty 2

West Liberty 3, North Scott 2, 8 innings

