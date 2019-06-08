clip art softball

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 14, BCLUW 12

Cedar Falls 11, South Hardin 0

West Branch 8, East 3

East 19, Wapsie Valley 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7, Central Lee 2

West Des Moines Valley 11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5

AREA

West Marshall 16, Iowa Falls-Alden 5

South Winneshiek 9, Maquoketa Valley 7

Maquoketa Valley 15, West Central 2

Cascade 12, Central Elkader 0

Emmetsburg 8, Forest City 1

Carlisle 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Northwood-Kensett 14, Lake Mills 4

North Butler 1, Algona 0

North Bulter 3, Nevada 2

North Cedar 13, Central Elkader 0

South Hardin 14, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Vinton-Shellsburg 8, Dunkerton 2

