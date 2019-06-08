Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 14, BCLUW 12
Cedar Falls 11, South Hardin 0
West Branch 8, East 3
East 19, Wapsie Valley 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7, Central Lee 2
West Des Moines Valley 11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5
AREA
West Marshall 16, Iowa Falls-Alden 5
South Winneshiek 9, Maquoketa Valley 7
Maquoketa Valley 15, West Central 2
Cascade 12, Central Elkader 0
Emmetsburg 8, Forest City 1
Carlisle 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Northwood-Kensett 14, Lake Mills 4
North Butler 1, Algona 0
North Bulter 3, Nevada 2
North Cedar 13, Central Elkader 0
South Hardin 14, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Vinton-Shellsburg 8, Dunkerton 2
