Prep

METRO

Columbus 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Columbus 13, Spencer 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6, Mount Vernon 3

Cedar Rapid Xavier 5, Pleasant Valley 3

Davenport Assumption 4, Iowa City High 3

Iowa City West 11, Creston 1

Iowa City West 4, Clarke 0

AREA

Janesville 6, Clayton Ridge 4

North Linn 11, Janesville 0

Durant 3, Waverly-Shell rock 0

Durant 7, Center Point-Urbana 0

Mason City Newman 10, Emmetsburg 0

Mason City Newman 10, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 5

South Hamilton 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

STATE

Ankeny Centennial 11, West Des Moines Dowling 2

Carlisle 6, Camanche 4

Danville 19, Iowa Mennonite 2

Newell-Fonda 5, LeMars 4

North Union 10, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5

Ottumwa 6, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Ottumwa 6, Solon 3

Ridge View 9, Storm Lake 3

River Valley 4, Storm Lake 3

Sioux City West 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1

South O'Brien 7. Sioux City West 2

Alta-Aurelia 7, River Valley 3

Ankeny 9, Pleasantville 1

West Liberty 17, Des Moines Lincoln 0

West Liberty 2, Solon 1

Woodbine 7, Trinity Christian 4

Westwood 10, Woodbine 7

Westwood 12, LeMars Gehlen 0

