Prep
METRO
Columbus 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Columbus 13, Spencer 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6, Mount Vernon 3
Cedar Rapid Xavier 5, Pleasant Valley 3
Davenport Assumption 4, Iowa City High 3
Iowa City West 11, Creston 1
Iowa City West 4, Clarke 0
AREA
Janesville 6, Clayton Ridge 4
North Linn 11, Janesville 0
Durant 3, Waverly-Shell rock 0
Durant 7, Center Point-Urbana 0
Mason City Newman 10, Emmetsburg 0
Mason City Newman 10, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 5
South Hamilton 6, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
STATE
Ankeny Centennial 11, West Des Moines Dowling 2
Carlisle 6, Camanche 4
Danville 19, Iowa Mennonite 2
Newell-Fonda 5, LeMars 4
North Union 10, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5
Ottumwa 6, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Ottumwa 6, Solon 3
Ridge View 9, Storm Lake 3
River Valley 4, Storm Lake 3
Sioux City West 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1
South O'Brien 7. Sioux City West 2
Alta-Aurelia 7, River Valley 3
Ankeny 9, Pleasantville 1
West Liberty 17, Des Moines Lincoln 0
West Liberty 2, Solon 1
Woodbine 7, Trinity Christian 4
Westwood 10, Woodbine 7
Westwood 12, LeMars Gehlen 0
