Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art softball

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Stanford 2, Iowa St. 1, 8 innings

Iowa St. vs. Colorado St., late

Big Ten

Missouri 9, Iowa 1

St. Joseph's 4, Iowa 1

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 6, College of Charleston 5

North Florida 8, Northern Iowa 7

SIU-Edwardsville 3, Missouri St. 1

Bradley 12, Texas St. 10

Missouri St. 6, Prairie View A&M 2

Indiana St. 5, Toledo 1

Evansville 4-8, Southern U. 2-0

Auburn 2, Drake 0

Loyola 7, Sacred Heart 2

Southern Illinois 6, Sacramento St. 1

Indiana St. 6, Tennessee Tech 5

Loyola 8, Hartford 0

Bradley vs. San Jose St., late

Utah St. vs. Illinois St., late

Drake vs. Ala.-Birmingham, late

Northern Sun

Minn. St.-Mankato 8, NW Missouri St. 7

Fort Hays St. 2, Upper Iowa 1

Upper Iowa 5, NW Missouri St. 1

Dordt 9, Northern St. 0

Valley City St. 7, Northern St. 0

Wayne St. vs. Southwest Baptist, ccd.

Linescores

MISSOURI 9, IOWA 1

Missouri;010;062 -- 9;14;2

Iowa;000;001 -- 1;4;2

Norman and Moore. Doocy, Riding (5) and Lien. WP -- Norman (2-0). LP -- Doocy (2-2). 2B -- Martin (Miss). HR -- Romaine (Miss), Wert (Miss).

Records: Iowa 2-5, Missouri 7-2.

St. JOSEPH'S 4, IOWA 1

Iowa;000;000;1 -- 1;5;0

St. Joseph's;012;010;x -- 4;10;1

Mayhew, Schulte (3), Riding (4) and Lien. Ventura and Ostaszewski. WP -- Ventura (2-0). LP -- Mayhew (0-1). 2B -- Grober (SJ), Mayer (SJ). HR -- Thompson (Iowa), Kapala (SJ).

Records: Iowa 2-6, St. Joseph's 3-0.

STANFORD 2, IOWA ST. 1 (8)

Iowa St.;000;010;00 -- 1;3;0

Stanford;001;0-00;1 -- 2;5;1

Sanders and Bosworth. Lee, Pancino (8) and Dixon. WP -- Pancino (2-0). LP -- Sanders (0-2). 2B -- Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Klingaman (Stan). 3B -- Klingaman (Stan). HR -- Cowles (Stan).

Records: Iowa St. 1-5, Stanford 6-1.

UPPER IA. 5, NW MISSOURI ST. 1

Upper Iowa;000;203;0 -- 5;7;2

NW Missouri St.;010;000;0 -- 1;4;1

Wilcox and . Smith, Wenzel (6) and . WP -- Wilcox (1-0). LP -- Smith (1-1). 2B -- Allen (NWMS). HR -- Drahozal (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 1-0, NW Missouri St. 1-2.

FORT HAYS ST. 2, UPPER IOWA 1

Upper Iowa;000;100;0 -- 1;4;2

Fort Hays St.;000;001;1 -- 2;6;1

Kisch, Thompson (7) and Schumacher. Nelson and Breckbill. WP -- Nelson (2-1). LP -- Kirsch (0-1).

Records: Upper Iowa 1-1, Fort Hays St. 5-2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments