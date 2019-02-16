College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Stanford 2, Iowa St. 1, 8 innings
Iowa St. vs. Colorado St., late
Big Ten
Missouri 9, Iowa 1
St. Joseph's 4, Iowa 1
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 6, College of Charleston 5
North Florida 8, Northern Iowa 7
SIU-Edwardsville 3, Missouri St. 1
Bradley 12, Texas St. 10
Missouri St. 6, Prairie View A&M 2
Indiana St. 5, Toledo 1
Evansville 4-8, Southern U. 2-0
Auburn 2, Drake 0
Loyola 7, Sacred Heart 2
Southern Illinois 6, Sacramento St. 1
Indiana St. 6, Tennessee Tech 5
Loyola 8, Hartford 0
Bradley vs. San Jose St., late
Utah St. vs. Illinois St., late
Drake vs. Ala.-Birmingham, late
Northern Sun
Minn. St.-Mankato 8, NW Missouri St. 7
Fort Hays St. 2, Upper Iowa 1
Upper Iowa 5, NW Missouri St. 1
Dordt 9, Northern St. 0
Valley City St. 7, Northern St. 0
Wayne St. vs. Southwest Baptist, ccd.
Linescores
MISSOURI 9, IOWA 1
Missouri;010;062 -- 9;14;2
Iowa;000;001 -- 1;4;2
Norman and Moore. Doocy, Riding (5) and Lien. WP -- Norman (2-0). LP -- Doocy (2-2). 2B -- Martin (Miss). HR -- Romaine (Miss), Wert (Miss).
Records: Iowa 2-5, Missouri 7-2.
St. JOSEPH'S 4, IOWA 1
Iowa;000;000;1 -- 1;5;0
St. Joseph's;012;010;x -- 4;10;1
Mayhew, Schulte (3), Riding (4) and Lien. Ventura and Ostaszewski. WP -- Ventura (2-0). LP -- Mayhew (0-1). 2B -- Grober (SJ), Mayer (SJ). HR -- Thompson (Iowa), Kapala (SJ).
Records: Iowa 2-6, St. Joseph's 3-0.
STANFORD 2, IOWA ST. 1 (8)
Iowa St.;000;010;00 -- 1;3;0
Stanford;001;0-00;1 -- 2;5;1
Sanders and Bosworth. Lee, Pancino (8) and Dixon. WP -- Pancino (2-0). LP -- Sanders (0-2). 2B -- Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Klingaman (Stan). 3B -- Klingaman (Stan). HR -- Cowles (Stan).
Records: Iowa St. 1-5, Stanford 6-1.
UPPER IA. 5, NW MISSOURI ST. 1
Upper Iowa;000;203;0 -- 5;7;2
NW Missouri St.;010;000;0 -- 1;4;1
Wilcox and . Smith, Wenzel (6) and . WP -- Wilcox (1-0). LP -- Smith (1-1). 2B -- Allen (NWMS). HR -- Drahozal (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 1-0, NW Missouri St. 1-2.
FORT HAYS ST. 2, UPPER IOWA 1
Upper Iowa;000;100;0 -- 1;4;2
Fort Hays St.;000;001;1 -- 2;6;1
Kisch, Thompson (7) and Schumacher. Nelson and Breckbill. WP -- Nelson (2-1). LP -- Kirsch (0-1).
Records: Upper Iowa 1-1, Fort Hays St. 5-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.