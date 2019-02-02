Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Western St. 7, Concordia-St. Paul 4

West Texas A&M 12, Minn.-Dulukth 2

Concordia-St. Paul 5, Neb.-Kearney 4

Texas A&M Kingsville 3, Minn.-Duluth 0

Missouri Western St. 9, St. Cloud St. 8

Sioux Falls 7, Colo.-Colorado Springs 2

St. Cloud St. 9, Wis.-Parkside 1

Augustana 5, St. Mary's (Texas) 4

Sioux Falls 7, Metro St. 5

