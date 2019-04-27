clip art softball

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Southern Illinois 6, Northern Iowa 1, 2nd game late

Bradley 8, Indiana St. 6

Drake 9-2, Missouri St. 0-4

Evansville 9-6, Valparaiso 1-2

Loyola at Illinois St., ccd.

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 3-0, Augustana 1-3

Wayne St. 8-8 Minn.-Crookston 6-5

SW Minnesota St. 3-1, Minn.-Duluth 1-2

