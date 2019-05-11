clip art softball

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12 tournament

All games cancelled

Big Ten tournament

Michigan 8, Wisconsin 3

Minnesota 4, Northwestern 0

Championship

Michigan 3, Minnesota 2

Mo. Valley tournament

Championship

Drake 4, Northern Iowa 1

NCAA Div. II tournament

Winona St. 2, Augustana 1

Augustana 3, Winona St. 2

NCAA Div. III tournament

At Pella

Lake Forest 3, Wis.-La Crosse 2

Central 6, St. Benedict (Minn.) 1

Wis.-La Crosse 5, Central 1, Central eliminated

At Whitewater, Wis.

Coe 7, Eureka 3

Wis.-Whitewater 4, Coe 2

At St. Paul, Minn.

St. Thomas 6, Wis.-Eau Claire 1

