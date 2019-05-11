College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12 tournament
All games cancelled
Big Ten tournament
Michigan 8, Wisconsin 3
Minnesota 4, Northwestern 0
Championship
Michigan 3, Minnesota 2
Mo. Valley tournament
Championship
Drake 4, Northern Iowa 1
NCAA Div. II tournament
Winona St. 2, Augustana 1
Augustana 3, Winona St. 2
NCAA Div. III tournament
At Pella
Lake Forest 3, Wis.-La Crosse 2
Central 6, St. Benedict (Minn.) 1
Wis.-La Crosse 5, Central 1, Central eliminated
At Whitewater, Wis.
Coe 7, Eureka 3
Wis.-Whitewater 4, Coe 2
At St. Paul, Minn.
St. Thomas 6, Wis.-Eau Claire 1
