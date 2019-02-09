College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Tulsa 3, Iowa 0
LSU 16, Iowa 1
Big 12
Florida St. 5, Iowa St. 0
North Carolina-Wilmington 3, Iowa St. 2
Missouri Valley
Indiana St. 6-10, Stetson 4-2
Mississippi St. 8-10, Valparaiso 3-0
Southern Illinois 7, Nicholls St. 6
Missouri St. 4, Auburn 3
Detroit 4, Evansville 3
Southern Illinois 6, San Jose St. 1
Weber St. 10, Bradley 2
Loyola 2, Purdue-Ft. Wayne 0
Arizona 9, Illinois St. 1
Missouri St. 7, Florida A&M 4
UNI-Dome Classic
Northern Iowa 9, St. Louis 4
Southeast Missouri St. 16, Northern Iowa 0, 5 innings
South Dakota St. 14, St. Louis 0, 5 innings
South Dakota St. 6, Drake 4
Drake 11, Toledo 10
Northern Sun
Minot St. 5, Black Hills St. 2
Minot St. 1, Minn.-Crookston 0
Minn.-Crookston 9, Black Hills St. 1
