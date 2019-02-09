Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art softball

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Tulsa 3, Iowa 0

LSU 16, Iowa 1

Big 12

Florida St. 5, Iowa St. 0

North Carolina-Wilmington 3, Iowa St. 2

Missouri Valley

Indiana St. 6-10, Stetson 4-2

Mississippi St. 8-10, Valparaiso 3-0

Southern Illinois 7, Nicholls St. 6

Missouri St. 4, Auburn 3

Detroit 4, Evansville 3

Southern Illinois 6, San Jose St. 1

Weber St. 10, Bradley 2

Loyola 2, Purdue-Ft. Wayne 0

Arizona 9, Illinois St. 1

Missouri St. 7, Florida A&M 4

UNI-Dome Classic

Northern Iowa 9, St. Louis 4

Southeast Missouri St. 16, Northern Iowa 0, 5 innings

South Dakota St. 14, St. Louis 0, 5 innings

South Dakota St. 6, Drake 4

Drake 11, Toledo 10

Northern Sun

Minot St. 5, Black Hills St. 2

Minot St. 1, Minn.-Crookston 0

Minn.-Crookston 9, Black Hills St. 1

