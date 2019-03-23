College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 2-2, Purdue 1-4
Big 12
Texas 6, Iowa St. 1
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 2-6, Missouri St. 0-3
Drake 6-7, Bradley 1-6
Loyola 9-3, Evansville 6-5
Illinois St. 8-14, Indiana St. 1-2
Southern Illinois 20-5, Valparaiso 1-4
Northern Sun
Central Oklahoma 5, Winona St. 1
Missouri Western 1, Winona St. 0
Missouri Southern 3, Augustana 1
Central Oklahoma 6, Northern St. 5
Upper Iowa vs. Central Missouri, ccd.
Upper Iowa vs. Emporia St., ccd.
Pittsburg St. vs. Concordia-St. Paul, ccd.
Northeastern vs. Concordia-St. Paul, ccd.
Pittsburg St. vs. Wayne St., ccd.
Central Missouri vs. Wayne St., ccd.
Washburn vs. Sioux Falls, ccd.
Emporia St. vs. Sioux Falls, ccd.
American Rivers
Luther 10, Rutgers-Newark 3
Luther 10, Chicago 0, 5 innings
Coe 2, Washington-St. Louis 0
Ill. Wesleyan 3, Coe 2
Dubuque 4, Augustana (Ill.) 2
Dubuque 10, Illinois College 2, six innings
St. Benedict 8-8, Buena Vista 3-4
Loras 2-1, Wis.-Oshkosh 1-10
North Park 5, Simpson 4
Simpson 4, Olivet 0
Linescores
TEXAS 6, IOWA ST. 1
Iowa St.;010;000;0 -- 1;5;0
Texas;001;500;x -- 6;6;0
Mortimer and Bosworth. O'Leary and Iakopo. WP -- O'Leary (10-0). LP -- Mortimer (4-4). 2B -- Bosworth (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Burke (Texas), Washington (Texas). HR -- Washington (Texas), Alcozer (Texas).
Records: Iowa St. 17-12, 0-2. Texas 28-6, 2-0.
IOWA 2-2, PURDUE 1-4
First game
Iowa;100;000;1 -- 2;7;1
Purdue;100;000;0 -- 1;3;1
Doocy and DeShields. Bates and Binckes. WP -- Doocy (13-4). LP -- Bates (7-4). 2B -- Owens (Iowa), Huffman (Pur). 3B -- Thompson (Iowa).
Second game
Iowa;000;101;0 -- 2;3;0
Purdue;202;000;x -- 4;7;2
Doocy, Riding (3) and DeShields. Moody, Bates (7) and Hallada. WP -- Moody (7-4). LP -- Doocy (13-5). Sv -- Bates (2). 2B -- Behan (Pur). 3B -- Kilian (Iowa), Krzysko (Pur).
Records: Iowa 15-11, 1-2. Purdue 22-10, 2-1.
LUTHER 10, RUTGERS-NEWARK 3
Rutgers-Newark;010;020;0 -- 3;3;2
Luther;062;020;x -- 10;15;2
Masiello, Capizzano (2) and Morton, Tomaselli. Bratland, Gapinski (5) and Pender. WP -- Bratland. LP -- Masiello. 2B -- Banowetz (Luth), Gehringer (Luth), Halverson (Luth).
Records: Luther 8-3, Rutgers-Newark 5-8.
LUTHER 10, CHICAGO 0
Luther;091;00 -- 10;8;1
Chicago;000;00 -- 0;6;0
C. Cooper, K. Kooper (4) and Pender, Georgen. Dunne, Prussak (2), Regnerus (2) and Angellotti, Jones. WP -- C. Cooper. LP -- Dunne. 2B -- Timmerman (Luth).
Records: Luther 9-3, Chicago 0-2.
