clip art softball

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 2-2, Purdue 1-4

Big 12

Texas 6, Iowa St. 1

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 2-6, Missouri St. 0-3

Drake 6-7, Bradley 1-6

Loyola 9-3, Evansville 6-5

Illinois St. 8-14, Indiana St. 1-2

Southern Illinois 20-5, Valparaiso 1-4

Northern Sun

Central Oklahoma 5, Winona St. 1 

Missouri Western 1, Winona St. 0

Missouri Southern 3, Augustana 1

Central Oklahoma 6, Northern St. 5

Upper Iowa vs. Central Missouri, ccd.

Upper Iowa vs. Emporia St., ccd.

Pittsburg St. vs. Concordia-St. Paul, ccd.

Northeastern vs. Concordia-St. Paul, ccd.

Pittsburg St. vs. Wayne St., ccd.

Central Missouri vs. Wayne St., ccd.

Washburn vs. Sioux Falls, ccd.

Emporia St. vs. Sioux Falls, ccd.

American Rivers

Luther 10, Rutgers-Newark 3

Luther 10, Chicago 0, 5 innings

Coe 2, Washington-St. Louis 0

Ill. Wesleyan 3, Coe 2

Dubuque 4, Augustana (Ill.) 2

Dubuque 10, Illinois College 2, six innings

St. Benedict 8-8, Buena Vista 3-4

Loras 2-1, Wis.-Oshkosh 1-10

North Park 5, Simpson 4

Simpson 4, Olivet 0

Linescores

TEXAS 6, IOWA ST. 1

Iowa St.;010;000;0 -- 1;5;0

Texas;001;500;x -- 6;6;0

Mortimer and Bosworth. O'Leary and Iakopo. WP -- O'Leary (10-0). LP -- Mortimer (4-4). 2B -- Bosworth (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Burke (Texas), Washington (Texas). HR -- Washington (Texas), Alcozer (Texas).

Records: Iowa St. 17-12, 0-2. Texas 28-6, 2-0.

IOWA 2-2, PURDUE 1-4

First game

Iowa;100;000;1 -- 2;7;1

Purdue;100;000;0 -- 1;3;1

Doocy and DeShields. Bates and Binckes. WP -- Doocy (13-4). LP -- Bates (7-4). 2B  -- Owens (Iowa), Huffman (Pur). 3B -- Thompson (Iowa).

Second game

Iowa;000;101;0 -- 2;3;0

Purdue;202;000;x -- 4;7;2

Doocy, Riding (3) and DeShields. Moody, Bates (7) and Hallada. WP -- Moody (7-4). LP -- Doocy (13-5). Sv -- Bates (2). 2B -- Behan (Pur). 3B -- Kilian (Iowa), Krzysko (Pur).

Records: Iowa 15-11, 1-2. Purdue 22-10, 2-1.

LUTHER 10, RUTGERS-NEWARK 3

Rutgers-Newark;010;020;0 -- 3;3;2

Luther;062;020;x -- 10;15;2

Masiello, Capizzano (2) and Morton, Tomaselli. Bratland, Gapinski (5) and Pender. WP -- Bratland. LP -- Masiello. 2B -- Banowetz (Luth), Gehringer (Luth), Halverson (Luth).

Records: Luther 8-3, Rutgers-Newark 5-8.

LUTHER 10, CHICAGO 0

Luther;091;00 -- 10;8;1

Chicago;000;00 -- 0;6;0

C. Cooper, K. Kooper (4) and Pender, Georgen. Dunne, Prussak (2), Regnerus (2) and Angellotti, Jones. WP -- C. Cooper. LP -- Dunne. 2B -- Timmerman (Luth).

Records: Luther 9-3, Chicago 0-2.

