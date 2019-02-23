Try 1 month for 99¢
College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 3, Morgan St. 0

Iowa 5, Fordham 0

Big 12

Appalachian St. 2, Iowa St. 1

Missouri Valley

Loyola 8, North Carolina A&T 0

Florida 10, Illinois St. 2

Drake 7, SE Missouri St. 5

Missouri St. 4, La.-Monroe 1

Loyola 11, Akron 2

Alabama 7, Missouri St. 5

Drake 3, Arkansas 1

Illinois St. 6, Florida A&M 3

Northern Sun

Winona St. 1, Findlay 0

Minn.-Crookston 6, Minn. St.-Moorhead 4

Valley City St. 12, Minn. St.-Moorhead 5

Winona St. 6, Wis.-Parkside 1

U-Mary 7, Minn.-Crookston 0

American Rivers

Luther 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1

Carroll 5, Luther 4, 8 innings

Neb. Wesleyan 10, Wis.-La Crosse 6

Neb. Wesleyan 6, St. Benedict 1

St. Catherine 11, Loras 2

Wis.-Oshkosh 8, Buena Vista 0, 6 innings

St. Thomas 16, Buena Vista 4

Linescores

IOWA 3, MORGAN ST. 0

Morgan St.;000;000;0 -- 0;2;1

Iowa;101;001;x -- 3;7;0

Barnard, Hawkins (3) and Bobos. Riding, Lehman (6) and DeShields. WP -- Riding. LP -- Barnard. HR -- Mayhew (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 6-6, Morgan St. 0-9.

IOWA 5, FORDHAM 0

Iowa;202;000;1 -- 5;11;2

Fordham;000;000;0 -- 0;1;1

Doocy and Lien. Prentiss, McGrath and Roark. WP -- Doocy 5-2. LP -- Prentiss (2-2). 2B -- Ketcham (Iowa), Mayhew (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 7-6, Fordham 5-8.

APPALACHIAN ST. 2, IOWA ST. 1

Appalachian St.;000;000;2 -- 2;3;0

Iowa St.;000;000;1 -- 1;6;1

Nichols, Holland (5) and Morton. Mortimer and Ramos. WP -- Holland (3-2). LP -- Mortimer (0-2). 3B -- Caudle (ISU). HR -- Durrence (AS), Woolpert (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 5-6, Appalachian St. 7-3.

