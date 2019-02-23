College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 3, Morgan St. 0
Iowa 5, Fordham 0
Big 12
Appalachian St. 2, Iowa St. 1
Missouri Valley
Loyola 8, North Carolina A&T 0
Florida 10, Illinois St. 2
Drake 7, SE Missouri St. 5
Missouri St. 4, La.-Monroe 1
Loyola 11, Akron 2
Alabama 7, Missouri St. 5
Drake 3, Arkansas 1
Illinois St. 6, Florida A&M 3
Northern Sun
Winona St. 1, Findlay 0
Minn.-Crookston 6, Minn. St.-Moorhead 4
Valley City St. 12, Minn. St.-Moorhead 5
Winona St. 6, Wis.-Parkside 1
U-Mary 7, Minn.-Crookston 0
American Rivers
Luther 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1
Carroll 5, Luther 4, 8 innings
Neb. Wesleyan 10, Wis.-La Crosse 6
Neb. Wesleyan 6, St. Benedict 1
St. Catherine 11, Loras 2
Wis.-Oshkosh 8, Buena Vista 0, 6 innings
St. Thomas 16, Buena Vista 4
Linescores
IOWA 3, MORGAN ST. 0
Morgan St.;000;000;0 -- 0;2;1
Iowa;101;001;x -- 3;7;0
Barnard, Hawkins (3) and Bobos. Riding, Lehman (6) and DeShields. WP -- Riding. LP -- Barnard. HR -- Mayhew (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 6-6, Morgan St. 0-9.
IOWA 5, FORDHAM 0
Iowa;202;000;1 -- 5;11;2
Fordham;000;000;0 -- 0;1;1
Doocy and Lien. Prentiss, McGrath and Roark. WP -- Doocy 5-2. LP -- Prentiss (2-2). 2B -- Ketcham (Iowa), Mayhew (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 7-6, Fordham 5-8.
APPALACHIAN ST. 2, IOWA ST. 1
Appalachian St.;000;000;2 -- 2;3;0
Iowa St.;000;000;1 -- 1;6;1
Nichols, Holland (5) and Morton. Mortimer and Ramos. WP -- Holland (3-2). LP -- Mortimer (0-2). 3B -- Caudle (ISU). HR -- Durrence (AS), Woolpert (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 5-6, Appalachian St. 7-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.