College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Wisconsin 9, Iowa 1
Big 12
Iowa St. 5-7, Georgia Tech 2-2
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 6-5, Illinois St. 2-0
Drake 10-1, Valparaiso 0-0
Loyola 2-13, Indiana St. 1-7
Missouri St. 4-3, Bradley 3-2
Southern Illinois 2, Evansville 1
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 9-13, SW Minnesota St. 1-9, 2nd game 8 innings
Minot St. 3-4, St. Cloud St. 1-12
Concordia-St. Paul 15-5, Wayne St. 3-4
Minn. St.-Moorhead 8-1 Bemidji St. 7-3
Minn.-Crookston 4-0, Northern St. 3-3
Winona St. 4-2, Sioux Falls 3-0
Augustana 6-12, Minn. St.-Mankato 2-2
American Rivers
Wartburg 7-2, Dubuque 3-0
Luther 6-5, Buena Vista 0-1
Simpson 3-2, Loras 2-4
Coe 7-0, Neb. Wesleyan 3-10
Central 7-4, North Central (Ill.) 2-2
Iowa college
Cornell 7-11, Lawrence 1-4
Grinnell 5-3, Lake Forest 3-5
Linescores
WISCONSIN 9, IOWA 1
Iowa;000;100 -- 1;3;3
Wisconsin;200;511 -- 9;9;0
Mayhew, Lehman (5) and Lien. Hestekin and Johnson. WP -- Hestekin (13-3). LP -- Mayhew (0-7). 2B -- Mayhew (Iowa), Fish 2 (Wis). 3B -- Kilian (Iowa). HR -- Johnson (Wis), Lonmbardo (Wis).
Records: Iowa 15-17, 1-7. Wisconsin 29-5, 6-2.
IOWA ST. 5-7, GEORGIA TECH 2-2
First game
Georgia Tech;000;010;1 -- 2;5;1
Iowa St.;103;001;x -- 5;8;2
Bruce, Barfield (3) and Ellebracht. Hylen, Ksiazek (6) and Bosworth. WP -- Hylen (10-5). LP -- Bruce (12-10). Sv -- Ksiazek (1). 2B -- Awald (GT), Bosworth (ISU). HR -- Williams (ISU).
Second game
Georgia Tech;000;200;0 -- 2;4;0
Iowa St.;112;102;x -- 7;15;1
Johns, Pinholster (3), Dickerson (3), Bruce (6) and Prairie. Sanders and Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (2-6). LP -- Johns (5-5). 2B -- Nearad 2 (ISU), Bosworth (ISU), Stites (ISU), Carter (ISU). HR -- Williams (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 21-15, Georgia Tech 23-18.
WARTBURG 7-2, DUBUQUE 3-0
First game
Wartburg;220;021;0 -- 7;11;3
Dubuque;201;000;0 -- 3;4;1
Gray, Reicks (2), A. Hiestand (7) and Rentschler. Breunig, McBee (4) and Pienschke. WP -- Reicks (2-3). LP -- Breunig.
Second game
Wartburg;000;002;0 -- 2;9;0
Dubuque;000;000;0 -- 0;4;0
Rog and Petersen. Schmidt and Pienschke. WP -- Rog (8-2). LP -- Schmidt (8-5). 3B -- Roby-Miklus (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 19-7, 4-2. Dubuque 14-9, 1-5.
LUTHER 6-5, BUENA VISTA 0-1
First game
Buena Vista;000;000;0 -- 0;5;2
Luther;040;002;x -- 6;3;0
Promes, Miller (2) and Guyett. Bratland and Pender. WP -- Bratland (13-3). LP -- Promes (2-7). 2B -- Archibeque (BV), See (Luth), Pender (Luth).
Second game
Buena Vista;100;000;0 -- 1;7;2
Luther;311;000;x -- 5;7;1
Gross, Promes (1) and Guyett. C. Cooper, K. Cooper (5) and Pender. WP -- C. Cooper (8-0). LP -- Gross (8-3). 2B -- Linderman (BV), Lesmeister (BV). HR -- Banowetz (Luth).
Records: Luther 22-3, 4-0. Buena Vista 14-12, 0-6.
UPPER IOWA 9-13, SW MINN. ST. 1-9
First game
SW Minn. St.;100;00 -- 1;3;1
Upper Iowa;402;3x -- 9;12;2
Golling, Crank (4) and Krog. Kisch and Draeger. WP -- Kisch (8-5). LP -- Golling (7-6). 2B -- Tomlinson (SWMS), Buffington (UIU). HR -- Brennan (UIU).
Second game
SW Minn. St.;300;203;01 -- 9;15;4
Upper Iowa;001;221;25 -- 13;15;2
Cull, Crank (6) and Van Regenmorter. Thompson, Drahozal (2), Kisch (6) and Draeger. WP -- Kisch (9-5). LP -- Cull (4-5). 2B -- Decker (SWMS), Green (UIU), Brennan (UIU), Budds (UIU). HR -- Johnson (SWMS), Decker (SWMS), Timlinson (SWMS), Crogan (UIU), Drahozal (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 14-13, 6-6. SW Minnesota St. 11-13, 6-6.
