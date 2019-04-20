clip art softball

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 4, Baylor 1

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 4, Bradley 1

Evansville 5, Missouri St. 4

Loyola 5-3, Southern Illinois 4-8, 1st game 8 innings

Valparaiso 7-1, Indiana St. 5-9

Drake 3, Illinois St. 0

Northern Sun

Minn.-Duluth 11-8, Upper Iowa 4-0

Minn. St.-Mankato 13-11, Bemidji St. 0-4

Augustana 12-8, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0-0

Northern St. 13-1, Wayne St. 5-9

Concordia-St. Paul 7-14, Minn.-Crookston 5-4

SW Minnesota St. 4-8, Minot St. 1-9, 2nd game 8 innings

Winona St. 8-3, St. Cloud St. 2-0

Sioux Falls 3-3, U-Mary 0-4, 2nd game 9 innings

American Rivers

Luther 7-5, Neb. Wesleyan 4-8

Simpson 9-1, Wartburg 5-8

Iowa college

Grinnell 10-13, Knox 0-7

Linescores

IOWA ST. 4, BAYLOR 1

Iowa St.;130;000;0 -- 4;8;1

Baylor;010;000;0 -- 1;4;1

Mortimer, Hylen (3) and Bosworth. Green, Krupit (2), Holman (7) and Ellis. WP -- Hylen (13-7). LP -- Green (2-5). 2B -- Lewis (ISU), Simpson (ISU), Schaben (ISU), Carter (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 27-18, 4-8. Baylor 17-27, 2-14.

SIMPSON 9-1, WARTBURG 5-8

First game

Gray, Reicks (3) and Petersen. Bell and Allen. WP -- Bell (10-4). LP -- Gray (8-4). 2B -- Brecht (Wart), Ritter (Wart), Kim (Simp), Crockett (Simp), Allen (Simp), Bell 2 (Simp), Bowman (Simp). HR -- Crockett 2 (Simp), Trent (Simp).

Second game

Wartburg;000;008;0 -- 8;11;1

Simpson;010;000;0 -- 1;3;4

Rog and Rentschler, Goedken. Schilke, Bell (6), Kim (7) and Allen. WP -- Rog (11-2). LP -- Schilke (2-2). 2B -- O'Brien (Wart). HR -- Onken (Wart), Trent (Simp).

Records: Wartburg 22-10, 7-5. Simpson 18-14, 5-7.

LUTHER 7-5, NEB. WESLEYAN 4-8

First game

Luther;030;400;0 -- 7;10;0

Neb. Wesleyan;004;000;x -- 4;5;2

Bratland and Pender. Meyer, Brown (3), Sommer (4) and Swanson. WP -- Bratland (17-3). LP -- Brown (1-1). 2B -- Freeland (Luth), Prai (NW). HR -- Gehringer (Luth), Meyer (NW).

Second game

Luther;001;100;3 -- 5;10;4

Neb. Wesleyan;004;400;x -- 8;10;1

C. Cooper, K. Cooper (4) and Pender. Sommer, Meyer (4) and Swanson. WP -- Meyer. LP -- C. Cooper. 2B -- Shipley (NW), Perrien (NW), Prai (NW).

Records: Luther 28-5, 10-2. Neb. Wesleyan 22-10, 7-5.

MINN.-DULUTH 11-8, UPPER IA. 4-0

First game

Minn.-Duluth;230;420;0 -- 11;10;0

Upper Iowa;000;400;0 -- 4;10;2

Pederson and Bloch. Kisch, Drahozal (3), Wilcox (6) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Pederson (14-6). LP -- Kisch (11-7). 2B -- Bren (MD), Thomas (MD). HR -- Bren (MD), Thomas (MD).

Second game

Minn.-Duluth;700;001 -- 8;8;0

Upper Iowa;000;000 -- 0;2;0

Swint and E. Thompson. J. Thompson, Wilcox (2) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Swing (12-10). LP -- J. Thompson (4-6). HR -- Bren (MD).

Records: Upper Iowa 21-18, 13-11. Minn.-Duluth 26-17, 17-8.

