College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 4, Baylor 1
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 4, Bradley 1
Evansville 5, Missouri St. 4
Loyola 5-3, Southern Illinois 4-8, 1st game 8 innings
Valparaiso 7-1, Indiana St. 5-9
Drake 3, Illinois St. 0
Northern Sun
Minn.-Duluth 11-8, Upper Iowa 4-0
Minn. St.-Mankato 13-11, Bemidji St. 0-4
Augustana 12-8, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0-0
Northern St. 13-1, Wayne St. 5-9
Concordia-St. Paul 7-14, Minn.-Crookston 5-4
SW Minnesota St. 4-8, Minot St. 1-9, 2nd game 8 innings
Winona St. 8-3, St. Cloud St. 2-0
Sioux Falls 3-3, U-Mary 0-4, 2nd game 9 innings
American Rivers
Luther 7-5, Neb. Wesleyan 4-8
Simpson 9-1, Wartburg 5-8
Iowa college
Grinnell 10-13, Knox 0-7
Linescores
IOWA ST. 4, BAYLOR 1
Iowa St.;130;000;0 -- 4;8;1
Baylor;010;000;0 -- 1;4;1
Mortimer, Hylen (3) and Bosworth. Green, Krupit (2), Holman (7) and Ellis. WP -- Hylen (13-7). LP -- Green (2-5). 2B -- Lewis (ISU), Simpson (ISU), Schaben (ISU), Carter (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 27-18, 4-8. Baylor 17-27, 2-14.
SIMPSON 9-1, WARTBURG 5-8
First game
Gray, Reicks (3) and Petersen. Bell and Allen. WP -- Bell (10-4). LP -- Gray (8-4). 2B -- Brecht (Wart), Ritter (Wart), Kim (Simp), Crockett (Simp), Allen (Simp), Bell 2 (Simp), Bowman (Simp). HR -- Crockett 2 (Simp), Trent (Simp).
Second game
Wartburg;000;008;0 -- 8;11;1
Simpson;010;000;0 -- 1;3;4
Rog and Rentschler, Goedken. Schilke, Bell (6), Kim (7) and Allen. WP -- Rog (11-2). LP -- Schilke (2-2). 2B -- O'Brien (Wart). HR -- Onken (Wart), Trent (Simp).
Records: Wartburg 22-10, 7-5. Simpson 18-14, 5-7.
LUTHER 7-5, NEB. WESLEYAN 4-8
First game
Luther;030;400;0 -- 7;10;0
Neb. Wesleyan;004;000;x -- 4;5;2
Bratland and Pender. Meyer, Brown (3), Sommer (4) and Swanson. WP -- Bratland (17-3). LP -- Brown (1-1). 2B -- Freeland (Luth), Prai (NW). HR -- Gehringer (Luth), Meyer (NW).
Second game
Luther;001;100;3 -- 5;10;4
Neb. Wesleyan;004;400;x -- 8;10;1
C. Cooper, K. Cooper (4) and Pender. Sommer, Meyer (4) and Swanson. WP -- Meyer. LP -- C. Cooper. 2B -- Shipley (NW), Perrien (NW), Prai (NW).
Records: Luther 28-5, 10-2. Neb. Wesleyan 22-10, 7-5.
MINN.-DULUTH 11-8, UPPER IA. 4-0
First game
Minn.-Duluth;230;420;0 -- 11;10;0
Upper Iowa;000;400;0 -- 4;10;2
Pederson and Bloch. Kisch, Drahozal (3), Wilcox (6) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Pederson (14-6). LP -- Kisch (11-7). 2B -- Bren (MD), Thomas (MD). HR -- Bren (MD), Thomas (MD).
Second game
Minn.-Duluth;700;001 -- 8;8;0
Upper Iowa;000;000 -- 0;2;0
Swint and E. Thompson. J. Thompson, Wilcox (2) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Swing (12-10). LP -- J. Thompson (4-6). HR -- Bren (MD).
Records: Upper Iowa 21-18, 13-11. Minn.-Duluth 26-17, 17-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.