College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 9, Utah St. 0

Iowa St. 6, Cal Poly 3

Big Ten

Iowa vs. Butler, ccd., rain

Missouri Valley

Long Island 5, Illinois St. 3

Notre Dame 5, Illinois St. 1

Oklahoma 5, Drake 2

Rutgers 9, Evansville 1

Evansville 7, Tennessee Tech 4

Buffalo vs. Valparaiso, ccd.

Bradley vs. Eastern Kentucky (DH), ccd.

DePaul vs. Indiana St., ccd.

Ill.-Chicago vs. Southern Illinois, ccd.

Lipscomb vs. Valparaiso, ccd.

Southern Illinois vs. Wis.-Green Bay, ccd.

Middle Tennessee vs. Indiana St., ccd.

Northern Sun

Winona St. 7, Walsh 0

Winona St. 12, Ferris St. 1, 5 innings

Augustana 9,  Northwood 7

Augustana vs. Texas-Tyler

Jefferson 1, Saint Cloud St. 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Northwood 0

Upper Iowa at McKendree (DH), ccd.

American Rivers

Wartburg 11, Northwestern (Minn.) 2

Wartburg 8, Lebanon Valley 1

Simpson 2, Fredonia 1

Simpson 9, Potsdam 5

Luther vs. Augustana (Ill.), ccd.

Luther vs. Wis.-Stevens Point, ccd.

Buena Vista vs. Wis.-Stevens Point, ccd.

Buena Vista vs. Augustana (Ill.), ccd.

Loras vs. Northland (DH), ccd.

Iowa college

Cornell 3, Millikin 2

Cornell 8, Mount Marty 1

Linescores

IOWA ST. 9, UTAH ST. 0

Iowa St.;004;212 -- 9;9;1

Utah St.;000;000 -- 0;4;2

Mortimer and Bosworth. Nightingale, Toone (3) and Lewis. WP -- Mortimer (3-2). LP -- Nightingale (2-3). 2B -- Stites (ISU), Caudle (ISU). HR -- Williams (ISU), Bosworth (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 11-9, Utah St. 8-10.

IOWA ST. 6, CAL POLY 3

Iowa St.;003;011;1 -- 6;9;0

Cal Poly;010;200;0 -- 3;6;1

Sanders, Hylen (4) and Bosworth. Best, Allman (6) and Young. WP -- Hylen (6-3). LP -- Best (1-11). 2B -- Woolpert (ISU), Simpson (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Martin (CP). 3B -- Williams (ISU). HR -- Martin (CP)

Records: Iowa St. 12-9, Cal Poly 4-17.

WARTBURG 11, N'RTHWSTRN 2

Northwestern;200;00 -- 2;6;0

Wartburg;610;04 -- 11;14;0

Gray, Reicks (5) and Goedken. Carlson, Kopacek (1) and Forcier. WP -- Gray. LP -- Carlson. 2B -- Brecht (Wart). HR -- Ronning (Nor), Illg (Wart), Goedken (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 9-2, Northwestern 4-3.

