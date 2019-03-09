College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 9, Utah St. 0
Iowa St. 6, Cal Poly 3
Big Ten
Iowa vs. Butler, ccd., rain
Missouri Valley
Long Island 5, Illinois St. 3
Notre Dame 5, Illinois St. 1
Oklahoma 5, Drake 2
Rutgers 9, Evansville 1
Evansville 7, Tennessee Tech 4
Buffalo vs. Valparaiso, ccd.
Bradley vs. Eastern Kentucky (DH), ccd.
DePaul vs. Indiana St., ccd.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Southern Illinois, ccd.
Lipscomb vs. Valparaiso, ccd.
Southern Illinois vs. Wis.-Green Bay, ccd.
Middle Tennessee vs. Indiana St., ccd.
Northern Sun
Winona St. 7, Walsh 0
Winona St. 12, Ferris St. 1, 5 innings
Augustana 9, Northwood 7
Augustana vs. Texas-Tyler
Jefferson 1, Saint Cloud St. 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Northwood 0
Upper Iowa at McKendree (DH), ccd.
American Rivers
Wartburg 11, Northwestern (Minn.) 2
Wartburg 8, Lebanon Valley 1
Simpson 2, Fredonia 1
Simpson 9, Potsdam 5
Luther vs. Augustana (Ill.), ccd.
Luther vs. Wis.-Stevens Point, ccd.
Buena Vista vs. Wis.-Stevens Point, ccd.
Buena Vista vs. Augustana (Ill.), ccd.
Loras vs. Northland (DH), ccd.
Iowa college
Cornell 3, Millikin 2
Cornell 8, Mount Marty 1
Linescores
IOWA ST. 9, UTAH ST. 0
Iowa St.;004;212 -- 9;9;1
Utah St.;000;000 -- 0;4;2
Mortimer and Bosworth. Nightingale, Toone (3) and Lewis. WP -- Mortimer (3-2). LP -- Nightingale (2-3). 2B -- Stites (ISU), Caudle (ISU). HR -- Williams (ISU), Bosworth (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 11-9, Utah St. 8-10.
IOWA ST. 6, CAL POLY 3
Iowa St.;003;011;1 -- 6;9;0
Cal Poly;010;200;0 -- 3;6;1
Sanders, Hylen (4) and Bosworth. Best, Allman (6) and Young. WP -- Hylen (6-3). LP -- Best (1-11). 2B -- Woolpert (ISU), Simpson (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Martin (CP). 3B -- Williams (ISU). HR -- Martin (CP)
Records: Iowa St. 12-9, Cal Poly 4-17.
WARTBURG 11, N'RTHWSTRN 2
Northwestern;200;00 -- 2;6;0
Wartburg;610;04 -- 11;14;0
Gray, Reicks (5) and Goedken. Carlson, Kopacek (1) and Forcier. WP -- Gray. LP -- Carlson. 2B -- Brecht (Wart). HR -- Ronning (Nor), Illg (Wart), Goedken (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 9-2, Northwestern 4-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.