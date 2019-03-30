clip art softball

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Northwestern 6, Iowa 2

Big 12

Texas Tech 8-5, Iowa St. 3-6, Texas Tech 5-8, 1st game comp. of suspended game

Missouri Valley

Drake 2, Indiana St. 0

Evansville at Northern Iowa, ppd.

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, ppd.

Southern Illinois at Illinois St., ccd.

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 4, Minn. St.-Moorhead 3, 1st game, second game late

Augustana 6-8, Minn.-Duluth 1-5

St. Cloud St. at Wayne St. (DH), ppd.

Minot St. 6-9, Concordia-St. Paul 5-4

Sioux Falls 8-6, Bemidji St. 0-9

Minn. St.-Mankato 10-2, U-Mary 1-3

Winona St. 9-6, Northern St. 0-5

American Rivers

Central at Simpson (DH), ppd.

Linescores

NORTHWESTERN 6, IOWA 2

Northwestern;400;000;2 -- 6;10;1

Iowa;001;001;0 -- 2;3;1

Winegarner, Wilkey (5) and Rudd. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Winegarner (3-1). LP -- Doocy (12-7). 2B -- Cuchran (Nor), Novak (Nor). 3B -- Claypool (Iowa). HR -- Lewis (Nor).

Records: Iowa 15-14, 1-4. Northwestern 24-7, 5-0.

TEXAS TECH 8-5, IOWA ST. 3-6

First game

Texas Tech;003;010;4 -- 8;11;1

Iowa St.;002;010;0 -- 3;5;2

Zoch and Edwards. Hylen and Bosworth. WP -- Zoch (11-2). LP -- Hylen (9-5). 3B -- Hartwell (TT). HR -- Satchell (TT), Woolpert (ISU).

Second game

Texas Tech;101;111;0 -- 5;8;4

Iowa St.;300;100;2 -- 6;10;3

Edmoundson, Zoch (5) and Leach. Mortimer, Ksiazek (5) and Bosworth. WP -- Ksiazek (4-0). LP -- Zoch (11-3). 2B -- Hamilton (TT), Blythe 2 (TT), Williams (ISU), Bosworth (ISU), Woolpert (ISU). Ramos (ISU). HR -- Williams 2 (ISU), Nearad (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 18-14, 1-4. Texas Tech 28-6, 1-4.

UPPER IOWA 4, MSU-MOORHEAD 3

First game

MSU-Moorhead;100;011;0 -- 3;11;1

Upper Iowa;202;000;0 -- 4;9;0

Berth and McNeilly. Kisch, Thompson (6) and Draeger. WP -- Kisch (6-4). LP -- Berth (5-7). Sv -- Thompson (1). 2B -- Gjerde (MM), Frenette (UIU). HR -- Buffington (UIU).

