College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Northwestern 6, Iowa 2
Big 12
Texas Tech 8-5, Iowa St. 3-6, Texas Tech 5-8, 1st game comp. of suspended game
Missouri Valley
Drake 2, Indiana St. 0
Evansville at Northern Iowa, ppd.
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, ppd.
Southern Illinois at Illinois St., ccd.
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 4, Minn. St.-Moorhead 3, 1st game, second game late
Augustana 6-8, Minn.-Duluth 1-5
St. Cloud St. at Wayne St. (DH), ppd.
Minot St. 6-9, Concordia-St. Paul 5-4
Sioux Falls 8-6, Bemidji St. 0-9
Minn. St.-Mankato 10-2, U-Mary 1-3
Winona St. 9-6, Northern St. 0-5
American Rivers
Central at Simpson (DH), ppd.
Linescores
NORTHWESTERN 6, IOWA 2
Northwestern;400;000;2 -- 6;10;1
Iowa;001;001;0 -- 2;3;1
Winegarner, Wilkey (5) and Rudd. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Winegarner (3-1). LP -- Doocy (12-7). 2B -- Cuchran (Nor), Novak (Nor). 3B -- Claypool (Iowa). HR -- Lewis (Nor).
Records: Iowa 15-14, 1-4. Northwestern 24-7, 5-0.
TEXAS TECH 8-5, IOWA ST. 3-6
First game
Texas Tech;003;010;4 -- 8;11;1
Iowa St.;002;010;0 -- 3;5;2
Zoch and Edwards. Hylen and Bosworth. WP -- Zoch (11-2). LP -- Hylen (9-5). 3B -- Hartwell (TT). HR -- Satchell (TT), Woolpert (ISU).
Second game
Texas Tech;101;111;0 -- 5;8;4
Iowa St.;300;100;2 -- 6;10;3
Edmoundson, Zoch (5) and Leach. Mortimer, Ksiazek (5) and Bosworth. WP -- Ksiazek (4-0). LP -- Zoch (11-3). 2B -- Hamilton (TT), Blythe 2 (TT), Williams (ISU), Bosworth (ISU), Woolpert (ISU). Ramos (ISU). HR -- Williams 2 (ISU), Nearad (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 18-14, 1-4. Texas Tech 28-6, 1-4.
UPPER IOWA 4, MSU-MOORHEAD 3
First game
MSU-Moorhead;100;011;0 -- 3;11;1
Upper Iowa;202;000;0 -- 4;9;0
Berth and McNeilly. Kisch, Thompson (6) and Draeger. WP -- Kisch (6-4). LP -- Berth (5-7). Sv -- Thompson (1). 2B -- Gjerde (MM), Frenette (UIU). HR -- Buffington (UIU).
