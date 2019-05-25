College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Super Regionals
(Best-of-3)
At Tallahassee, Fla.
Oklahoma St. 3, Florida St. 2, Oklahoma St. advances
At Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama 8, Texas 5, Alabama advances
At Gainesville, Fla.
Tennessee 3, Florida 2, series tied 1-1
At Minneapolis
Minnesota 3, LSU 0, Minnesota advances
At Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma 8, Northwestern 0, Oklahoma advances
At Seattle
Washington (49-7) vs. Kentucky (36-23), late, Washington leads series 1-0
At Los Angeles
UCLA 7, James Madison 2, UCLA advances
At Tucson, Ariz.
Arizona (46-12) vs. Mississippi (41-19), late, Arizona leads series 1-0
National Invitational Championship
Iowa St. 7, Liberty 2
Iowa St. 5, Loyola Marymount 2
NCAA Division II
Grand Valley St. 3, West Florida 2
Young Harris 4, West Chester 0
Texas A&M-Kingsville 3, Grand Valley St. 2
Young Harris vs. Augustana (S.D.), late
NCAA Division III
Trine 10, Williams 7
East Connecticut St. 1, Ill. Wesleyan 0
Linescores
IOWA ST. 7, LIBERTY 2
Liberty;100;000;1 -- 2;8;2
Iowa St.;500;200;x -- 7;;5
Cassady, Engler (1), Dimartino (4) and McFarland. Sanders, Hylen (7) and Ramos. WP -- Sanders (7-9). LP -- Cassady (15-4). 2B -- Bishop (Lib), Robertson (Lib), Williams (ISU). 3B -- Ramos (ISU). HR -- Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 36-24, Liberty 40-22.
IOWA ST. 5, LOY. MARYMOUNT 2
Iowa St.;100;000;4 -- 5;6;0
Loyola Mary.;001;010;0 -- 2;5;4
Sanders, Hylen (5) and Ramos. Bandimere, Wilson (5) and Grumbo. WP -- Hylen (19-10). LP -- Wilson (7-2). 2B -- Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Simpson (ISU), Grumbo (LM). HR -- Martin (LM).
Records: Iowa St. 37-24, Loyola Marymount 40-21.
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Area
Janesville 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 9
Springville 12, Janesville 3
State
ADM 11, Van Meter 1
Albia 11, Pekin 1
Albia 6, Grinnell 2
Boone 12, Glidden-Ralston 0
Boone 13, Martensdale-St Marys 3
Boone 5, Southeast Valley 4
Camanche 9, East Marshall 2
Carroll 7, Greene County 3
Carroll 8, Webster City 3
Cherokee 9, River Valley 6
East Marshall 10, English Valleys 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4, Pleasantville 3
Fort Dodge 10, Bishop Heelan 0
Fort Dodge 10, Sioux City East 1
Fort Dodge 12, Lewis Central 0
Hinton 10, Logan-Magnolia 4
Louisa-Muscatine 3, Muscatine 0
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wilton 2
Lynnville-Sully 3, North Polk 2
Mount Pleasant 3, Wilton 2
Mount Pleasant 8, Columbus 1
MVAOCOU 10, Hinton 5
Ogden 3, Carroll 0
Oskaloosa 3, Bondurant-Farrar 1
Oskaloosa 3, West Branch 2, 8 innings
Pella 8, Lynnville-Sully 2
Sioux City East 3, Spirit Lake 2
St. Mary's, Remsen 6, River Valley 2
Twin Cedars 10, West Central Valley 0
Twin Cedars 4, Southeast Warren 2
Webster City 11, Greene County 1
West Sioux 12, Kingsley-Pierson 0
West Sioux 8, River Valley 7
West Sioux 8, Westwood 1
Westwood 10, Cherokee 0
Westwood 7, Newell-Fonda 4
Williamsburg 2, Albia 0
