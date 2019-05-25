clip art softball

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Super Regionals

(Best-of-3)

At Tallahassee, Fla.

Oklahoma St. 3, Florida St. 2, Oklahoma St. advances

At Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama 8, Texas 5, Alabama advances

At Gainesville, Fla.

Tennessee 3, Florida 2, series tied 1-1

At Minneapolis

Minnesota 3, LSU 0, Minnesota advances

At Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma 8, Northwestern 0, Oklahoma advances

At Seattle

Washington (49-7) vs. Kentucky (36-23), late, Washington leads series 1-0

At Los Angeles

UCLA 7, James Madison 2, UCLA advances

At Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona (46-12) vs. Mississippi (41-19), late, Arizona leads series 1-0

National Invitational Championship

Iowa St. 7, Liberty 2

Iowa St. 5, Loyola Marymount 2

NCAA Division II

Grand Valley St. 3, West Florida 2

Young Harris 4, West Chester 0

Texas A&M-Kingsville 3, Grand Valley St. 2

Young Harris vs. Augustana (S.D.), late

NCAA Division III

Trine 10, Williams 7

East Connecticut St. 1, Ill. Wesleyan 0

Linescores

IOWA ST. 7, LIBERTY 2

Liberty;100;000;1 -- 2;8;2

Iowa St.;500;200;x -- 7;;5

Cassady, Engler (1), Dimartino (4) and McFarland. Sanders, Hylen (7) and Ramos. WP -- Sanders (7-9). LP -- Cassady (15-4). 2B -- Bishop (Lib), Robertson (Lib), Williams (ISU). 3B -- Ramos (ISU). HR -- Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 36-24, Liberty 40-22.

IOWA ST. 5, LOY. MARYMOUNT 2

Iowa St.;100;000;4 -- 5;6;0

Loyola Mary.;001;010;0 -- 2;5;4

Sanders, Hylen (5) and Ramos. Bandimere, Wilson (5) and Grumbo. WP -- Hylen (19-10). LP -- Wilson (7-2). 2B -- Williams (ISU), Nearad (ISU), Simpson (ISU), Grumbo (LM). HR -- Martin (LM).

Records: Iowa St. 37-24, Loyola Marymount 40-21.

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Area

Janesville 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 9

Springville 12, Janesville 3

State

ADM 11, Van Meter 1

Albia 11, Pekin 1

Albia 6, Grinnell 2

Boone 12, Glidden-Ralston 0

Boone 13, Martensdale-St Marys 3

Boone 5, Southeast Valley 4

Camanche 9, East Marshall 2

Carroll 7, Greene County 3

Carroll 8, Webster City 3

Cherokee 9, River Valley 6

East Marshall 10, English Valleys 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4, Pleasantville 3

Fort Dodge 10, Bishop Heelan 0

Fort Dodge 10, Sioux City East 1

Fort Dodge 12, Lewis Central 0

Hinton 10, Logan-Magnolia 4

Louisa-Muscatine 3, Muscatine 0

Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wilton 2

Lynnville-Sully 3, North Polk 2

Mount Pleasant 3, Wilton 2

Mount Pleasant 8, Columbus 1

MVAOCOU 10, Hinton 5

Ogden 3, Carroll 0

Oskaloosa 3, Bondurant-Farrar 1

Oskaloosa 3, West Branch 2, 8 innings

Pella 8, Lynnville-Sully 2

Sioux City East 3, Spirit Lake 2

St. Mary's, Remsen 6, River Valley 2

Twin Cedars 10, West Central Valley 0

Twin Cedars 4, Southeast Warren 2

Webster City 11, Greene County 1

West Sioux 12, Kingsley-Pierson 0

West Sioux 8, River Valley 7

West Sioux 8, Westwood 1

Westwood 10, Cherokee 0

Westwood 7, Newell-Fonda 4

Williamsburg 2, Albia 0

