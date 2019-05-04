clip art softball

College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 6-8, Loyola 1-0

Drake 7, Evansville 2

Illinois State 6-1, Valparaiso 4-0

Missouri State 4, Indiana State 1

Bradley 14, Southern Illinois 5

BIG TEN

Ohio State 10, Iowa 0

Rutgers 7-9, Michigan State 3-10

Wisconsin 5, Nebraska 4

Illinois 11, Purdue 9

Minnesota 8, Northwestern 0

Indiana 5, Penn State 2

BIG 12 

Iowa State 1-4, Kansas 0-2

Texas Tech 7, Kentucky 5

Texas 1, Baylor 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Tournament

Semifinals

Central 8, Dubuque 2

Coe 3, Simpson 1

Championship

Central 3, Coe 0

NORTHERN SUN

Tournament

Winona St. 4, St. Cloud St. 2

Winona St. 4, Minnesota St. 0

Winona St. 1, Augustana 0

Championship

Augustana 4, Winona State 2

IOWA COLLEGES

St. Norbert 8, Grinnell 6

Linescores

OHIO STATE 10, IOWA 0

Ohio State;532;00  --  10;11;0

Iowa;000;00  --  0;0;1

Lauren Rice, Kat Duvall (5) and Claire Nicholson. Allison Doocy, Erin Riding (2) and Abby Lien. WP -- Rice (16-4). LP -- Doocy (14-15). 2B -- OSU: Piper, Prange, Coffman. HR -- OSU: Piper, Clark, Coffman.  

Records: Ohio State (33-15), Iowa (19-30).

IOWA STATE 1-4, KANSAS 0-2

First game

Kansas;000;000;0 -- 0;3;1

Iowa State;010;000;x -- 1;3;0

Minor and Hughston. Sanders and Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (5-8). LP -- Minor (6-19). 2B -- Marwitz, Sykes (Kansas), Bosworth, Nearad (ISU). 

Second game

Kansas;101;000;00 -- 2;6;0

Iowa State;100;100;02 -- 4;8;0

Minor, Mills (3) and Hughston. Hylen, Sanders (8) and Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (6-8). LP -- Mills (6-9). 2B -- Wynne (Kansas), Woolpert, Schaben (Iowa State). HRs -- Wynne (Kansas), Williams, Lewis (Iowa State).

Records: Kansas (15-35, 3-15). Iowa State (31-22, 7-11).

