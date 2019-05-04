College
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 6-8, Loyola 1-0
Drake 7, Evansville 2
Illinois State 6-1, Valparaiso 4-0
Missouri State 4, Indiana State 1
Bradley 14, Southern Illinois 5
BIG TEN
Ohio State 10, Iowa 0
Rutgers 7-9, Michigan State 3-10
Wisconsin 5, Nebraska 4
Illinois 11, Purdue 9
Minnesota 8, Northwestern 0
Indiana 5, Penn State 2
BIG 12
Iowa State 1-4, Kansas 0-2
Texas Tech 7, Kentucky 5
Texas 1, Baylor 0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Tournament
Semifinals
Central 8, Dubuque 2
Coe 3, Simpson 1
Championship
Central 3, Coe 0
NORTHERN SUN
Tournament
Winona St. 4, St. Cloud St. 2
Winona St. 4, Minnesota St. 0
Winona St. 1, Augustana 0
Championship
Augustana 4, Winona State 2
IOWA COLLEGES
St. Norbert 8, Grinnell 6
Linescores
OHIO STATE 10, IOWA 0
Ohio State;532;00 -- 10;11;0
Iowa;000;00 -- 0;0;1
Lauren Rice, Kat Duvall (5) and Claire Nicholson. Allison Doocy, Erin Riding (2) and Abby Lien. WP -- Rice (16-4). LP -- Doocy (14-15). 2B -- OSU: Piper, Prange, Coffman. HR -- OSU: Piper, Clark, Coffman.
Records: Ohio State (33-15), Iowa (19-30).
IOWA STATE 1-4, KANSAS 0-2
First game
Kansas;000;000;0 -- 0;3;1
Iowa State;010;000;x -- 1;3;0
Minor and Hughston. Sanders and Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (5-8). LP -- Minor (6-19). 2B -- Marwitz, Sykes (Kansas), Bosworth, Nearad (ISU).
Second game
Kansas;101;000;00 -- 2;6;0
Iowa State;100;100;02 -- 4;8;0
Minor, Mills (3) and Hughston. Hylen, Sanders (8) and Bosworth. WP -- Sanders (6-8). LP -- Mills (6-9). 2B -- Wynne (Kansas), Woolpert, Schaben (Iowa State). HRs -- Wynne (Kansas), Williams, Lewis (Iowa State).
Records: Kansas (15-35, 3-15). Iowa State (31-22, 7-11).
