AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 1-3, Buena Vista 0-4

Luther 2-2, Wartburg 1-5

Central 3-2, Nebraska Wesleyan 2-9

BIG 12

Oklahoma State 12-6, Iowa State 3-3

BIG TEN

Illinois 12-3, Iowa 11-4

Linescores

LUTHER 2-2, WARTBURG 1-5

First game

Wartburg;000;000;1  --  1;2;0

Luther;000;000;2  --  2;6;0

Brenna Gray, Lauren Reicks (7) and Grace Petersen. Samantha Bratland and Addy Pender. WP -- Bratland (15-3). LP -- Gray (8-3). 2B -- Freeland (Luther). 3B -- Campos (Wartburg). HR -- Halverson (Luther).

Second game

Wartburg;102;000;2 -- 5;9;2

Luther;000;000;2  --  2;5;1

Maddie Rog and Morgan Goedken, Madison Rentschler. Courtney Cooper, Kendra Cooper (2) and Pender. WP -- Rog (10-2). LP -- C. Couper (8-1). 2B -- Campos (Wartburg). Timmerman (Luther). HR -- Illg (Wartburg).

OKLAHOMA St. 12-6, IOWA STATE 3-3

First game

Oklahoma St.;001;1(10)  --  12;12;0

Iowa State;010;02  --  3;6;2

Samantha Show and Mackenzie Thomas. Emma Hylen, Tatum Ksiazek (5) and Kaylee Bosworth. WP -- Show (13-5). LP -- Hylen (11-6). 2B -- Bayless 2 (OSU). 3B -- Schaben (ISU). HR -- Richbourg 2 (OSU), Bosworth (ISU).

Second game

Oklahoma St.;310;002;0  --  6;8;1

Iowa State;000;011;1  --  3;10;1

Samantha Clakley and Raquel Dominguez. Savannah Sanders and Bosworth. WP -- Clakley (8-3). LP -- Sanders (2-7). 2B -- Bosworth (ISU). HR -- Montgomery, Richbourg (OSU). 

ILLINOIS 12-3, IOWA 11-4

First game

Illinois;202;206;0 -- 12;14;2

Iowa;252;010;1 -- 11;10;2

Edwards, Oestreich (3), Sickels (6) and Loya. Lehman, Mayhew (6), Doocy (6) and Lien. WP -- Oestreich (6-2). LP -- Doocy (12-12). 2B -- Ruelius, Powell 2 (Ill.). Lien (Iowa). 3B -- Fleming (Ill.). HRs -- Thomas, Loya (Ill.). Schulte, Mayhew (Iowa).

Second game

Illinois;010;010;10 -- 3;8;3

Iowa;100;000;21 -- 4;6;1

Sickels and Loya. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (13-12). LP -- Sickels (17-8). 2B -- Thomas (Ill.). Bogar (Iowa). 

