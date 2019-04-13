College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 1-3, Buena Vista 0-4
Luther 2-2, Wartburg 1-5
Central 3-2, Nebraska Wesleyan 2-9
BIG 12
Oklahoma State 12-6, Iowa State 3-3
BIG TEN
Illinois 12-3, Iowa 11-4
Linescores
LUTHER 2-2, WARTBURG 1-5
First game
Wartburg;000;000;1 -- 1;2;0
Luther;000;000;2 -- 2;6;0
Brenna Gray, Lauren Reicks (7) and Grace Petersen. Samantha Bratland and Addy Pender. WP -- Bratland (15-3). LP -- Gray (8-3). 2B -- Freeland (Luther). 3B -- Campos (Wartburg). HR -- Halverson (Luther).
Second game
Wartburg;102;000;2 -- 5;9;2
Luther;000;000;2 -- 2;5;1
Maddie Rog and Morgan Goedken, Madison Rentschler. Courtney Cooper, Kendra Cooper (2) and Pender. WP -- Rog (10-2). LP -- C. Couper (8-1). 2B -- Campos (Wartburg). Timmerman (Luther). HR -- Illg (Wartburg).
OKLAHOMA St. 12-6, IOWA STATE 3-3
First game
Oklahoma St.;001;1(10) -- 12;12;0
Iowa State;010;02 -- 3;6;2
Samantha Show and Mackenzie Thomas. Emma Hylen, Tatum Ksiazek (5) and Kaylee Bosworth. WP -- Show (13-5). LP -- Hylen (11-6). 2B -- Bayless 2 (OSU). 3B -- Schaben (ISU). HR -- Richbourg 2 (OSU), Bosworth (ISU).
Second game
Oklahoma St.;310;002;0 -- 6;8;1
Iowa State;000;011;1 -- 3;10;1
Samantha Clakley and Raquel Dominguez. Savannah Sanders and Bosworth. WP -- Clakley (8-3). LP -- Sanders (2-7). 2B -- Bosworth (ISU). HR -- Montgomery, Richbourg (OSU).
ILLINOIS 12-3, IOWA 11-4
First game
Illinois;202;206;0 -- 12;14;2
Iowa;252;010;1 -- 11;10;2
Edwards, Oestreich (3), Sickels (6) and Loya. Lehman, Mayhew (6), Doocy (6) and Lien. WP -- Oestreich (6-2). LP -- Doocy (12-12). 2B -- Ruelius, Powell 2 (Ill.). Lien (Iowa). 3B -- Fleming (Ill.). HRs -- Thomas, Loya (Ill.). Schulte, Mayhew (Iowa).
Second game
Illinois;010;010;10 -- 3;8;3
Iowa;100;000;21 -- 4;6;1
Sickels and Loya. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Doocy (13-12). LP -- Sickels (17-8). 2B -- Thomas (Ill.). Bogar (Iowa).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.