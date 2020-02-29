Saturday softball: College scoreboard

College
BIG 12
Iowa St. at Kennesaw St. 4-4, Iowa St. 3-7
BIG TEN
South Alabama 3, Iowa 2
Iowa 6, Florida Atlantic5
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 9, Belmont 1, 6 inn.
Bradley 8, Portland St 5
California Baptist 3, Missouri St. 1
Evansville 12, Northern Illinois 3, 6 inn.
Northwestern St. 13, Evansville 3, 6 inn.
Illinois St 11, Austin Peay 4
Western Kentucky 5, Illinois St. 2
Indiana St. 21, UMBC 0, 5 inn.
Indiana St. 6, SIU Edwardsville 5
Loyola 11, Albany 3, 6 inn.
Loyola 3, Dartmouth 0
Ole Miss 1, Missouri St. 0
Southern Illinois 4, Creighton 3
Southern Illinois 5, Northern Kentucky 0
Tulsa 8, Drake 0, 6 inn.
UC Santa Barbara 6, Bradley 4
UIC 4, Drake 3
Valparaiso 11, Bethune-Cookman 8
Colgate 4, Valparaiso 1
AMERICAN RIVERS
St. Catherine 7, Dubuque 0
Wis.-Platteville 2, Neb. Wesleyan 0
St. Catherine 6, Neb. Wesleyan 3
Wis.-Platteville 5, Dubuque 0
Calvin 10-6, Buena Vista 1-1, 1st Game,5 inn.
Central vs. Wis.-Eau Claire, late
Central vs. Dominican, late
Iowa colleges
Clarke 7-14, Waldorf 2-5, 2nd game 5 inn.