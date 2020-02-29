Saturday softball: College scoreboard
0 comments

Saturday softball: College scoreboard

  • 0
clip art softball

College

BIG 12

Iowa St. at Kennesaw St. 4-4, Iowa St. 3-7

BIG TEN

South Alabama 3, Iowa 2

Iowa 6, Florida Atlantic5

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 9, Belmont 1, 6 inn.

Bradley 8, Portland St 5

California Baptist 3, Missouri St. 1

Evansville 12, Northern Illinois 3, 6 inn.

Northwestern St. 13, Evansville 3, 6 inn.

Illinois St 11, Austin Peay 4

Western Kentucky 5, Illinois St. 2

Indiana St. 21, UMBC 0, 5 inn.

Indiana St. 6, SIU Edwardsville 5

Loyola 11, Albany 3, 6 inn.

Loyola 3, Dartmouth 0

Ole Miss 1, Missouri St. 0

Southern Illinois 4, Creighton 3

Southern Illinois 5, Northern Kentucky 0

Tulsa 8, Drake 0, 6 inn.

UC Santa Barbara 6, Bradley 4

UIC 4, Drake 3

Valparaiso 11, Bethune-Cookman 8

Colgate 4, Valparaiso 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

St. Catherine 7, Dubuque 0

Wis.-Platteville 2, Neb. Wesleyan 0

St. Catherine 6, Neb. Wesleyan 3

St. Catherine 7, Dubuque 0

Wis.-Platteville 5, Dubuque 0

Calvin 10-6, Buena Vista 1-1, 1st Game,5 inn.

Central vs. Wis.-Eau Claire, late

Central vs. Dominican, late

Iowa colleges

Clarke 7-14, Waldorf 2-5, 2nd game 5 inn.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News