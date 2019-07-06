clip art soccer

Women's

World Cup

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Third place

Sweden 2, England 1

GAME TODAY

Championship

Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m.

Gold Cup

At Chicago

GAME TODAY

Championship

Mexico vs. United States, 8:15 p.m.

