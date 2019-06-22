clip art soccer

Women's World Cup

SECOND ROUND

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

At Grenoble, France

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

At Nice, France

Norway 1, Australia 1, Norway won 4-1 on penalty kicks

GAMES TODAY

At Valenciennes, France

England vs. Cameroon, 10:30 a.m.

At Le Havre, France

France vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

At Reims, France

Spain vs. United States, 11 a.m.

At Paris

Sweden vs. Canada, 2 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

At Montpellier, France

Italy vs. China, 11 a.m.

At Rennes, France

Netherlands vs. Japan, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

At Cleveland

Panama 4, Guyana 2

United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0

