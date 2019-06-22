Women's World Cup
SECOND ROUND
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
At Grenoble, France
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
At Nice, France
Norway 1, Australia 1, Norway won 4-1 on penalty kicks
GAMES TODAY
At Valenciennes, France
England vs. Cameroon, 10:30 a.m.
At Le Havre, France
France vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
At Reims, France
Spain vs. United States, 11 a.m.
At Paris
Sweden vs. Canada, 2 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
At Montpellier, France
Italy vs. China, 11 a.m.
At Rennes, France
Netherlands vs. Japan, 2 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
At Cleveland
Panama 4, Guyana 2
United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0
