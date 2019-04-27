Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
State
Ankeny Centennial 1, Wheaton St. Francis (Ill.) 0
Burlington Notre Dame 1, Pewaukee (Wis.) 0, OT
Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Urbandale 0
Olathe, KS 2, Burlington Notre Dame 0
Waukee 2, Ankeny Centennial 1
Prep boys
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Davenport Assumption 1, Waterloo Columbus 0
Mississippi Valley
Iowa City High 1, Bettendorf 0
State
ADM 2, Pella 1
AHSTW 2, Treynor 1
AHSTW 3, Underwood 0
AHSTW 9, Logan-Magnolia 0
Assumption, Davenport 5, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Pleasant Valley 2, Ankeny Centennial 1
Treynor 10, Missouri Valley 0
Treynor 5, East Sac County 2
West Des Moines Valley 4, Sioux City West 1
West Des Moines Valley 6, Sioux City North 1
