Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

State

Ankeny Centennial 1, Wheaton St. Francis (Ill.) 0

Burlington Notre Dame 1, Pewaukee (Wis.) 0, OT

Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Urbandale 0

Olathe, KS 2, Burlington Notre Dame 0

Waukee 2, Ankeny Centennial 1

Prep boys

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Davenport Assumption 1, Waterloo Columbus 0

Mississippi Valley

Iowa City High 1, Bettendorf 0

State

ADM 2, Pella 1

AHSTW 2, Treynor 1

AHSTW 3, Underwood 0

AHSTW 9, Logan-Magnolia 0

Assumption, Davenport 5, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Pleasant Valley 2, Ankeny Centennial 1

Treynor 10, Missouri Valley 0

Treynor 5, East Sac County 2

West Des Moines Valley 4, Sioux City West 1

West Des Moines Valley 6, Sioux City North 1

